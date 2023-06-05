Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 05, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and her bodycon dresses

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in a ribbed bodycon dress with a mock neck

Ravishing 

She radiated glam in a short heavily embellished bodycon dress with power shoulders

Glam Girl 

Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The Ishaqzaade actress raised the glam quotient in a Nadine Merabi embellished mini dress

Oomph Factor 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

This red off-shoulder bodycon gown looked perfect on Parineeti 

Red Romance 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She looked ravishing in a midi bodycon dress with embellishments all over it 

Wow Factor

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She looked stunning in a black and golden asymmetrical bodycon dress

Stunner 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Pari exudes glam vibes in a solid black Nikhil Thampi outfit 

Diva In Black 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She looked chic in a black bodycon dress and a printed green jacket 

Chic Vibes 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She looked adorable in a blue slip dress with a cowl neck 

Adorable 

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She turned heads in an off-shoulder body-hugging dress 

Turning Heads

