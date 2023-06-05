pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 05, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and her bodycon dresses
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in a ribbed bodycon dress with a mock neck
Ravishing
She radiated glam in a short heavily embellished bodycon dress with power shoulders
Glam Girl
Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Ishaqzaade actress raised the glam quotient in a Nadine Merabi embellished mini dress
Oomph Factor
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
This red off-shoulder bodycon gown looked perfect on Parineeti
Red Romance
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She looked ravishing in a midi bodycon dress with embellishments all over it
Wow Factor
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She looked stunning in a black and golden asymmetrical bodycon dress
Stunner
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pari exudes glam vibes in a solid black Nikhil Thampi outfit
Diva In Black
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She looked chic in a black bodycon dress and a printed green jacket
Chic Vibes
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She looked adorable in a blue slip dress with a cowl neck
Adorable
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She turned heads in an off-shoulder body-hugging dress
Turning Heads
