Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

April 19, 2022

Parineeti Chopra in black dresses

Making Heads Turn 

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Parineeti channeled her inner diva by sporting a black Nikhil Thampi dress with a full sleeve and a long train

She looked absolutely ravishing in yet another Nikhil Thampi, this time a black short dress with golden embellishments around the thigh-high slit

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Ravishing

She brought in the glam factor with her mini black dress bearing oodles of sequin work on it

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Glamorous Much

The Ishaqzaade actress showed us how to look party-ready in a black bodycon dress with a metallic frill waist plunge

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Party-starter

Sequins For The Win

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Her black high neck sequinned midi dress added the oomph factor to her glam look

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She kept things cosy and stylish in a full-neck Balenciaga sweater dress and fishnet stockings

Cosy Black Outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Her airport look in a black bodycon dress and a black coat was absolutely on point!

Jet-Set Look

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She then showed off her curvy figure in a form-fitting midi dress from Fendi

Fendi Dress

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Her little black dress with silver details along the hemline is a fail-safe option for parties

Basic Option

Image: Pinkvilla

She kept things simple in a lacey black dress with a colourful embroidered hemline

Simple Look

