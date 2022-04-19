Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
April 19, 2022
Heading 3
Parineeti Chopra in black dresses
Making Heads Turn
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Parineeti channeled her inner diva by sporting a black Nikhil Thampi dress with a full sleeve and a long train
She looked absolutely ravishing in yet another Nikhil Thampi, this time a black short dress with golden embellishments around the thigh-high slit
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Ravishing
She brought in the glam factor with her mini black dress bearing oodles of sequin work on it
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Glamorous Much
The Ishaqzaade actress showed us how to look party-ready in a black bodycon dress with a metallic frill waist plunge
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Party-starter
Sequins For The Win
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Her black high neck sequinned midi dress added the oomph factor to her glam look
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She kept things cosy and stylish in a full-neck Balenciaga sweater dress and fishnet stockings
Cosy Black Outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
Her airport look in a black bodycon dress and a black coat was absolutely on point!
Jet-Set Look
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She then showed off her curvy figure in a form-fitting midi dress from Fendi
Fendi Dress
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Her little black dress with silver details along the hemline is a fail-safe option for parties
Basic Option
Image: Pinkvilla
She kept things simple in a lacey black dress with a colourful embroidered hemline
Simple Look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Wedding hairstyle inspo ft. Alia Bhatt