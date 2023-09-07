pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 07, 2023
Parineeti Chopra in dazzling dresses
Sizzling stripes
The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl debutante is hitting fashion hard in this multicolored stripe dress
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Gothic glow
Trust Parineeti to look breathtaking in the most unique outfits! This black and grey gown is no different
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Shimmery silver
The Ishaqzaade protagonist has put the heat to shame in this short, greyish-silver dress. Brown smoky eyes and nude lips elevate her look
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Maroon might
The Shudh Desi Romance star looks stunning in this jazzy maroon dress. The slight plunge at the neckline is noteworthy
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Black & gold
The Hasee Toh Phasee artist looks enthralling in this asymmetrical black and gold ensemble
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Glitter glam
The Daawat-e-Ishq actress looks flawless in this black sequin, full-sleeve dress
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Red rush
Simplicity at its best! The Golmaal Again fame is a sight to sore eyes in this red, off-shoulder gown
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Angelic white
The Namaste England diva oozes angelic vibes in this simple, white sleeveless dress
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Bewitching black
The Kesari enchantress is hitting fashion hard in this glamorous black attire
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
The Saina star is swooning the Internet in this sizzling black jumpsuit. Messy waves and an elaborate hat enhances her look
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Boss Babe
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.