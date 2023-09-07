Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 07, 2023

Parineeti Chopra in dazzling dresses 

Sizzling stripes

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl debutante is hitting fashion hard in this multicolored stripe dress 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Gothic glow 

Trust Parineeti to look breathtaking in the most unique outfits! This black and grey gown is no different 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Shimmery silver 

The Ishaqzaade protagonist has put the heat to shame in this short, greyish-silver dress. Brown smoky eyes and nude lips elevate her look 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Maroon might 

The Shudh Desi Romance star looks stunning in this jazzy maroon dress. The slight plunge at the neckline is noteworthy 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Black & gold 

The Hasee Toh Phasee artist looks enthralling in this asymmetrical black and gold ensemble

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Glitter glam 

The Daawat-e-Ishq actress looks flawless in this black sequin, full-sleeve dress

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Red rush 

Simplicity at its best! The Golmaal Again fame is a sight to sore eyes in this red, off-shoulder gown 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Angelic white 

The Namaste England diva oozes angelic vibes in this simple, white sleeveless dress 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Bewitching black 

The Kesari enchantress is hitting fashion hard in this glamorous black attire 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

The Saina star is swooning the Internet in this sizzling black jumpsuit. Messy waves and an elaborate hat enhances her look 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Boss Babe 

