Parineeti Chopra
in glam outfits
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The Uunchai actress sure does know how to glam up in a lace-sheer strapless black gown with a sleek ponytail and cat eyes.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Draped to perfection in a Manish Malhotra navy blue saree, the actress was the epitome of elegance and beauty.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She was all decked up in a gold toned sequin embellished jacket that she paired with a black romper for the Pinkvilla awards.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti was a vision in a silver embellished dress that featured puff shoulders and full sleeves, the dress fit her like a glove.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She exuded the perfect desi vibe in a black saree with sequin detailing and lace textured borders.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
In a Nadine Merabi maroon shimmery mini dress with a v-neckline, the actress looked like a million bucks.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The actress looked stunning as she sported a one-shoulder gown with lace detailing and a sheer overlay bodice from the Jade collection.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She exuded sassiness in this Nikhil Thampi one-shoulder dress, which had a sweet twist to the silhouette thanks to the addition of a train and a cinched waist.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
With her straight hair and smokey eyes, she looked absolutely stunning in a black skirt with gold prints, along with a solid blouse and a gold tiered necklace.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti looked absolutely ravishing in a blue sequin embelsiihsed saree by Manish Malhotra, paired with a solid black blouse and diamond earrings.
