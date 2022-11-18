Heading 3

Parineeti Chopra
in glam outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The Uunchai actress sure does know how to glam up in a lace-sheer strapless black gown with a sleek ponytail and cat eyes.

Glam queen

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Draped to perfection in a Manish Malhotra navy blue saree, the actress was the epitome of elegance and beauty. 

Stunning blue

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She was all decked up in a gold toned sequin embellished jacket that she paired with a black romper for the Pinkvilla awards.

Glamour in formal 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti was a vision in a silver embellished dress that featured puff shoulders and full sleeves, the dress fit her like a glove.

Icy-spicy

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She exuded the perfect desi vibe in a black saree with sequin detailing and lace textured borders.

Desi kudi 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

In a Nadine Merabi maroon shimmery mini dress with a v-neckline, the actress looked like a million bucks.

Glitz and sparkles 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The actress looked stunning as she sported a one-shoulder gown with lace detailing and a sheer overlay bodice from the Jade collection.

Ready in red

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She exuded sassiness in this Nikhil Thampi one-shoulder dress, which had a sweet twist to the silhouette thanks to the addition of a train and a cinched waist.

Sass and pizzazz

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

With her straight hair and smokey eyes, she looked absolutely stunning in a black skirt with gold prints, along with a solid blouse and a gold tiered necklace.

Ethnic is the vibe

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti looked absolutely ravishing in a blue sequin embelsiihsed saree by Manish Malhotra, paired with a solid black blouse and diamond earrings.

Looking bluetiful

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here