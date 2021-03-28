Parineeti Chopra loves

black outfits

March 28, 2021

Parineeti looks gorgeous in this black Falguni Shane Peacock dress

She poses in a patent black puffer jacket, leather pants and a black beanie

She looks her utmost best in this black Balenciaga mini dress

She does street style right in a black sweatshirt and joggers

She slays in a black leather shirt jacket and matching joggers

The ‘Saina’ actress is gym-ready in a black t-shirt and leggings

She pairs a black sweatshirt with leather trousers and matching sandals

Parineeti looks glamorous in this black Lakkioui dress

She is the epitome of elegance in this black net saree

