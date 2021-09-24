sept 24, 2021
Parineeti Chopra loves her blazers
Parineeti Chopra has given us some of the most stunning looks in stylish blazers and this pinstriped one tops our list!
Chopra has also aced the power dressing look in a brown-hued pantsuit and showed us how it’s effortlessly done!
Pari believes that a plaid blazer when paired with some casual jeans and a top can instantly up your fashion quotient!
For a head-to-toe formal look, a luxe white blazer with matching trousers remains her favourite choice of outfit
Chopra also takes the formal route in a classic black satin suit that comes with high-waisted pants and a long blazer with full sleeves
But it is mostly her oversized white blazer that manages to steal the show!
All it takes for Parineeti to go from chic to formal is a patterned green and black blazer cinched elegantly with a belt!
According to her, happy girls in black, white and pink are the prettiest!
For her airport look, the actress relies on a long mint blue blazer and matching heels to bring some extra charm to her otherwise casual look
Even her co-ords are proof that she cannot get enough of blazers!
For more updates on Parineeti Chopra and fashion, follow Pinkvilla