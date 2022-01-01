Heading 3

Parineeti Chopra:

Our winter style inspo

Sakshi
Singh

SEPT 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The Ishaqzaade actress looked stunning in a beautiful black and white knit dress with some purple lining for glitz

Knit dress

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

In a grey pullover sweatshirt, black leggings, and black sneakers, the actress appeared at ease and to be enjoying the scene

Pullovers

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She wore a sweatshirt, leather pants, and a puffed olive green jacket, and looked lovely as she enjoyed her day out

Puffed jackets

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She wore a simple pink jacket with black leggings and sneakers as she meditated at the peaceful mountains behind her

Mountains calling

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She looked candid and relaxed wearing a black sweatshirt paired up with dark green pants and a pair of white sneakers to complete the look

Streetwear

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Acing the denim on denim look, she sported a denim jacket with a white tank top and a pair of dark blue jeans looking smashing

Denim on denim

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She looked pretty lovely basking in the sun wearing a beautiful green turtle neck with a black velvet trench coat

Trench coat

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She dressed casually and stylishly in a black tank top, green trousers, white sneakers, and an overcoat for the cold

Overcoats

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

In this all-white ensemble of a sweater and pants, she looks absolutely adorable, accessorized with a Gucci belt and a black beanie cap

Beanie cap

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

With the beautiful snow in the background, she looked stunning in an all-black ensemble with leather pants and a puffed jacket

Snowin’ away 

