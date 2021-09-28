sept 28, 2021
Parineeti Chopra’s best looks in a skirt
To give a sneak peek of her toned midriff, Parineeti Chopra paired her favourite black pleated skirt with a cropped sweater
Next, Parineeti mixed comfort with fashion by wearing a grey-hued pleated skirt with an oversized furry sweater
For another chic street-style look, she paired her midi denim skirt with a form-fitted black blouse with side taping
To add some pop of colour to her outfit, Pari picked out a dual-toned asymmetric skirt and teamed it with a white top and a long overshirt
‘The Girl On The Train’ actor added some shimmer to her look by wearing a belted midi skirt with a sequinned blouse
Pari showed off her gorgeous curves in a black bodycon skirt and a round-neck neon top
She chose to slay in an all-black outfit that consisted of an asymmetric leather skirt and a black blouse
For a party-ready look, she styled her shimmery skirt with a simple white shirt and looked gorgeous in it!
For a casual chic look, she picked out an Ivy Park black skirt with a sexy side slit
To add some fun element to her OOTD, she wore a satin black ruffled skirt with a colourful striped blouse
