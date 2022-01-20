Celebrity Style
Parineeti Chopra’s cute bag collection
Street Style
Parineeti Chopra styled her white and khaki-hued bag worth Rs 2.90 lakh in dapper style with her cropped denim pants and white shirt
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Dressed to cycle, she picked out tie-dye shorts and a tee. To wrap it up, black slides and an Off-White’s tote white bag made an entry into her look
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Vacay look
Uber cool look
The Rs 2.40 lakh Prada white bag that scores more trips than most of us is this handbag that can also be worn as a crossbody bag or let's just say the way you’d love to
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
All-black style
The Girl On The Train actress was papped outside a salon in Mumbai in a black jumpsuit from Essé which she styled with a Fendi tote bag worth Rs 1.3 lakh
Image: Pinkvilla
Weekend getaway style
Parineeti accessorised her look with a leather jacket and joggers with her Rs. 2 lakh worth Louis Vuitton backpack
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Warm weather needs a cool companion like the Gucci black sling bag. This could be the luxury phone pouch you’ve always wanted
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Casual style
Holiday style
Pari got the art of layering right with a comfortable trench. A matching Gucci mini round shoulder bag priced at Rs 1 lakh and sneakers allowed her to put forth a stylish look
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Monochrome mania isn’t really interesting without a bag that complements it. Her Rs 1,03,839 convertible Givenchy backpack came in white and black quilted fabric
Image: Pinkvilla
Monochromatic look
She looked expensive in her all-black look which was teamed up with a Yves Saint Laurent Fanny Pack
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Luxe girl
She made a statement at the airport in her tie-dyed co-ord set and an expensive and plush white Prada handbag that costs Rs 2,40,000
Image: Pinkvilla
Jet set look
