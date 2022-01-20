Celebrity Style

Parineeti Chopra’s cute bag collection

Street Style

Parineeti Chopra styled her white and khaki-hued bag worth Rs 2.90 lakh in dapper style with her cropped denim pants and white shirt

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Dressed to cycle, she picked out tie-dye shorts and a tee. To wrap it up, black slides and an Off-White’s tote white bag made an entry into her look

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Vacay look

Uber cool look

The Rs 2.40 lakh Prada white bag that scores more trips than most of us is this handbag that can also be worn as a crossbody bag or let's just say the way you’d love to

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

All-black style

The Girl On The Train actress was papped outside a salon in Mumbai in a black jumpsuit from Essé which she styled with a Fendi tote bag worth Rs 1.3 lakh

Image: Pinkvilla

Weekend getaway style

Parineeti accessorised her look with a leather jacket and joggers with her Rs. 2 lakh worth Louis Vuitton backpack

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Warm weather needs a cool companion like the Gucci black sling bag. This could be the luxury phone pouch you’ve always wanted

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Casual style

Holiday style

Pari got the art of layering right with a comfortable trench. A matching Gucci mini round shoulder bag priced at Rs 1 lakh and sneakers allowed her to put forth a stylish look

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Monochrome mania isn’t really interesting without a bag that complements it. Her Rs 1,03,839 convertible Givenchy backpack came in white and black quilted fabric

Image: Pinkvilla

Monochromatic look

She looked expensive in her all-black look which was teamed up with a Yves Saint Laurent Fanny Pack

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Luxe girl

She made a statement at the airport in her tie-dyed co-ord set and an expensive and plush white Prada handbag that costs Rs 2,40,000

Image: Pinkvilla

Jet set look

