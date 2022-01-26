Fashion
Parineeti Chopra’s Indian wear wardrobe
Contemporary twist
Parineeti Chopra when dressed in black, effuses a captivating allure that makes it hard for us to take our eyes off her! Like in this black crop top and gold foil print skirt, which she accessorised with a gold-layered necklace
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The actress looks like a retro diva in this blush pink pleated saree paired with a matching full-sleeve blouse and statement gold band necklace
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Goes retro !
Breathtaking
A white sharara set embellished with silver resham threads and beads makes it the dress of fantasies. We couldn't agree more!
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Dazzling diva
Celebs in sequin sarees is a trend that keeps on getting bigger every season! She hops on the bandwagon in an ombre blue sequin drape with a strappy dark velvet blouse
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
You can't go wrong with a black sheer saree on any occasion! She paired it with a matching sleeveless embellished blouse
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Black beauty
The pretty actress wore a teal blue printed lehenga set with a matching strappy blouse and amped up her look with an organza cape and silver necklace
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Ethnic fusion
This time again, she nailed the fusion style by opting for a blue ruffle maxi dress and styles it with a multicoloured, floral-printed cape
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Indo-Western look
Lastly, Parineeti wore a maroon-hued peplum-style kurta and dhoti pants
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Chic combination
