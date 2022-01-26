Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 26, 2022

Parineeti Chopra’s Indian wear wardrobe

Contemporary twist

Parineeti Chopra when dressed in black, effuses a captivating allure that makes it hard for us to take our eyes off her! Like in this black crop top and gold foil print skirt, which she accessorised with a gold-layered necklace

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The actress looks like a retro diva in this blush pink pleated saree paired with a matching full-sleeve blouse and statement gold band necklace

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Goes retro !

Breathtaking

A white sharara set embellished with silver resham threads and beads makes it the dress of fantasies. We couldn't agree more!

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Dazzling diva

Celebs in sequin sarees is a trend that keeps on getting bigger every season! She hops on the bandwagon in an ombre blue sequin drape with a strappy dark velvet blouse

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

You can't go wrong with a black sheer saree on any occasion! She paired it with a matching sleeveless embellished blouse

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Black beauty

The pretty actress wore a teal blue printed lehenga set with a matching strappy blouse and amped up her look with an organza cape and silver necklace

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Ethnic fusion

This time again, she nailed the fusion style by opting for a blue ruffle maxi dress and styles it with a multicoloured, floral-printed cape

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Indo-Western look

Lastly, Parineeti wore a maroon-hued peplum-style kurta and dhoti pants

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Chic combination

