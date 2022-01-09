FASHION
Rishika Shah
Jan 09, 2022
Parineeti Chopra’s winter looks
Sweater Weather
Parineeti took a selfie under clear blue skies, dressed in a cute pink turtleneck
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Prague Fashion
She stepped out on the streets of Prague in a sweatshirt, bomber jacket, leather pants, boots and a LV bag
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pom Pom Hat
She looked super cute in a black hat with a pom pom on top and a white jacket
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Bonfire Babe
Parineeti sat next to a small bonfire in Kargil wearing an all-black outfit with tan uggs
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Twirling In The Snow
Pari twirled around in Kargil, filled beautifully with snow, in a bright purple trench coat
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
A Walk To Remember
She took a walk in the snowfall wearing a trench coat over a white crop top, teamed with Jordans
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Blushy Cheeks
Her cheeks turned red due to the cold in Nepal and Pari embraced it in a cute beanie and jacket
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Serendipity
Pari was seen meditating, in the serene nature, dressed in a pink jacket and a turtleneck
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
