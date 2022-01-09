FASHION

Jan 09, 2022

Parineeti Chopra’s winter looks

Sweater Weather

Parineeti took a selfie under clear blue skies, dressed in a cute pink turtleneck

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Prague Fashion

She stepped out on the streets of Prague in a sweatshirt, bomber jacket, leather pants, boots and a LV bag

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Pom Pom Hat

 She looked super cute in a black hat with a pom pom on top and a white jacket

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Bonfire Babe

Parineeti sat next to a small bonfire in Kargil wearing an all-black outfit with tan uggs

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Twirling In The Snow

 Pari twirled around in Kargil, filled beautifully with snow, in a bright purple trench coat

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

A Walk To Remember 

She took a walk in the snowfall wearing a trench coat over a white crop top, teamed with Jordans

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Blushy Cheeks 

Her cheeks turned red due to the cold in Nepal and Pari embraced it in a cute beanie and jacket

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Serendipity

Pari was seen meditating, in the serene nature, dressed in a pink jacket and a turtleneck

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

