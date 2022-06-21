Heading 3
Parineeti Chopra in sparkly outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Parineeti made a style statement at the Pinkvilla Awards show in a black romper and a heavily embellished jacket with a distorted hemline
Edgy Sophistication
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
For Karan Johar’s birthday bash, she had picked out an embellished silver mini dress with power sleeves and sparkly work throughout
Bewitching In Silver
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She went the desi route in a black saree with sequined detailing throughout in silver with lace at the borders
Desi Kudi
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She then made a sparkly appearance in a shimmering red mini dress from designer Nadine Merabi and left us star-struck!
Sparkles All The Way
She looked party-ready in a sequined black dress with a sensuous lacey detail around the hemline
Party Ready
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
The Ishaqzaade star turned up the glam quotient in a sparkly sequined saree by Manish Malhotra
Sequins For The Win
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She kept things glamorous in a black sequinned midi dress by a Spanish designer label, Lakkioui
High On Glam
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
By pairing her solid pleated skirt with a sparkly blouse, she added just the right amount of shine and sparkle to her look
A Touch Of Sparkles
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She took the blingy route for an awards show as she decked up in a silver ballgown with oodles of mirror-work all over
Blingy Route
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Black with a dash of sparkly gold looked absolutely flattering on her and here’s the proof!
Go Bold Or Go Home
