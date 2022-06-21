Heading 3

Parineeti Chopra in sparkly outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Parineeti made a style statement at the Pinkvilla Awards show in a black romper and a heavily embellished jacket with a distorted hemline

Edgy Sophistication

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

For Karan Johar’s birthday bash, she had picked out an embellished silver mini dress with power sleeves and sparkly work throughout

Bewitching In Silver

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She went the desi route in a black saree with sequined detailing throughout in silver with lace at the borders

Desi Kudi

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She then made a sparkly appearance in a shimmering red mini dress from designer Nadine Merabi and left us star-struck!

Sparkles All The Way

She looked party-ready in a sequined black dress with a sensuous lacey detail around the hemline

Party Ready

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

The Ishaqzaade star turned up the glam quotient in a sparkly sequined saree by Manish Malhotra

Sequins For The Win

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She kept things glamorous in a black sequinned midi dress by a Spanish designer label, Lakkioui

High On Glam

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

By pairing her solid pleated skirt with a sparkly blouse, she added just the right amount of shine and sparkle to her look

A Touch Of Sparkles

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She took the blingy route for an awards show as she decked up in a silver ballgown with oodles of mirror-work all over

Blingy Route

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Black with a dash of sparkly gold looked absolutely flattering on her and here’s the proof!

Go Bold Or Go Home

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit's chic style moments

Click Here