JUNE 03, 2023

Parineeti Chopra’s desi style

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Parineeti looked ethereal in her engagement outfit which featured a custom-made pearl ensemble

Ethereal

Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram

She turned showstopper in an ivory long jacket, an abstract geometric bustier, and a slit skirt

Gorgeous

Two Fold- Fashion Stylists Instagram 

She looked fabulous in a shimmery black sharara

Adorable

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She rocked a monochrome black and white striped saree

Monochrome Magic

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She upped the ante with a shimmer black semi-sheer drape

Radiant

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She looked radiant in this black and golden lehenga and a full-neck black blouse

Delightful

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The Ishaqzaade star aced a contemporary desi style in a pleated blush pink drape

Trendy

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti dazzled in a purple-blue ombre sequinned saree

Purple Haze

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Her ivory-white sharara makes a striking case for elegant festive outfits

Flawless

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti kept things simple yet stunning in a blue sharara with gota pati detailing

Simply Beautiful

