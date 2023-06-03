pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 03, 2023
Parineeti Chopra’s desi style
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Parineeti looked ethereal in her engagement outfit which featured a custom-made pearl ensemble
Ethereal
Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram
She turned showstopper in an ivory long jacket, an abstract geometric bustier, and a slit skirt
Gorgeous
Two Fold- Fashion Stylists Instagram
She looked fabulous in a shimmery black sharara
Adorable
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She rocked a monochrome black and white striped saree
Monochrome Magic
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She upped the ante with a shimmer black semi-sheer drape
Radiant
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She looked radiant in this black and golden lehenga and a full-neck black blouse
Delightful
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The Ishaqzaade star aced a contemporary desi style in a pleated blush pink drape
Trendy
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti dazzled in a purple-blue ombre sequinned saree
Purple Haze
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Her ivory-white sharara makes a striking case for elegant festive outfits
Flawless
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti kept things simple yet stunning in a blue sharara with gota pati detailing
Simply Beautiful
