OCTOBER 9TH, 2023
Parineeti Chopra’s style diaries
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra flaunted her gorgeous frame in this ribbed bodycon dress
Ravishing
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She looked stunning in an embellished bodycon dress with power shoulders
Stunning
Image: Ritika Mirchandani’s Instagram
Glam On Point
She exuded glam vibes in a long ivory jacket, a bustier-style blouse, and a skirt with a slit
Image: Two Fold- Fashion Stylists’ Instagram
The Ishaqzaade actress turned heads as she posed in a shimmery black sharara
Adorable
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti looked striking in a black romper and a heavily embellished jacket
Sophistication
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She looked elegant in a black and white striped saree
Monochrome Love
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She brought the right amount of glam in a black semi-sheer drape
Radiant
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
This black and golden lehenga paired with a full-neck black blouse elevated her look
Delightful
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She dazzled in a solid pleated skirt and a sparkly blouse
Sparkling
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She looked adorable in a blue slip dress with a cowl-neck
Adorable
