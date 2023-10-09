Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

OCTOBER 9TH, 2023

Parineeti Chopra’s style diaries

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Parineeti Chopra flaunted her gorgeous frame in this ribbed bodycon dress 

Ravishing 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She looked stunning in an embellished bodycon dress with power shoulders

Stunning

Image: Ritika Mirchandani’s Instagram 

Glam On Point

She exuded glam vibes in a long ivory jacket, a bustier-style blouse, and a skirt with a slit

Image: Two Fold- Fashion Stylists’ Instagram 

The Ishaqzaade actress turned heads as she posed in a shimmery black sharara

Adorable

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram 

Parineeti looked striking in a black romper and a heavily embellished jacket 

Sophistication

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She looked elegant in a black and white striped saree 

Monochrome Love

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She brought the right amount of glam in a black semi-sheer drape 

Radiant 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

This black and golden lehenga paired with a full-neck black blouse elevated her look

Delightful 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She dazzled in a solid pleated skirt and a sparkly blouse

Sparkling

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She looked adorable in a blue slip dress with a cowl-neck 

Adorable 

