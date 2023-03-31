Heading 3

Parineeti Chopra’s stylish looks

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 31, 2023

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is a Bollywood actress known for her unique fashion style

Unique and Stylish

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She often experiments with bold and vibrant palette of colours, which reflect her confident personality

Vibrant Palette

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Textures of clothing

Parineeti is not afraid to mix and match different textures of clothing and chunky accessories to create a statement look

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She is often seen in off-shoulder dresses, crop tops, and high-waisted pants, which flatter her figure

Wide Range

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti is also known for her love of sneakers, which she often pairs with her outfits, giving them a casual and cool vibe

Sneaker-Head

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and try new styles, such as puffer leather jackets, jumpsuits, and statement jewellery

Trendy

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti's fashion style is a reflection of her bubbly and energetic personality, which makes her stand out from the crowd

Bubbly and Energetic

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She often opts for bold makeup looks, with bright lipstick shades and dramatic eye makeup, which complements her outfits

Drama Element

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti's fashion style is also influenced by her love for travel

Travel wear

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's fashion style is unique, bold, and fun, reflecting her confident and adventurous personality

Confident personality

