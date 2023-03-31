Parineeti Chopra’s stylish looks
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 31, 2023
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra is a Bollywood actress known for her unique fashion style
Unique and Stylish
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She often experiments with bold and vibrant palette of colours, which reflect her confident personality
Vibrant Palette
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Textures of clothing
Parineeti is not afraid to mix and match different textures of clothing and chunky accessories to create a statement look
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She is often seen in off-shoulder dresses, crop tops, and high-waisted pants, which flatter her figure
Wide Range
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti is also known for her love of sneakers, which she often pairs with her outfits, giving them a casual and cool vibe
Sneaker-Head
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and try new styles, such as puffer leather jackets, jumpsuits, and statement jewellery
Trendy
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti's fashion style is a reflection of her bubbly and energetic personality, which makes her stand out from the crowd
Bubbly and Energetic
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
She often opts for bold makeup looks, with bright lipstick shades and dramatic eye makeup, which complements her outfits
Drama Element
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti's fashion style is also influenced by her love for travel
Travel wear
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra's fashion style is unique, bold, and fun, reflecting her confident and adventurous personality
Confident personality
