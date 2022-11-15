Parineeti Chopra’s travel style
Nov 15, 2022
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Dressed in a pullover sweater, leggings and a cap, Parineeti Chopra looks dreamy as she relaxes on this bench.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti aces beach fashion in a neon bikini.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She looks fabulous in black jeggings and a top.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She wore a sweater with black pants as she chilled.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The actress loves scuba diving and also knows how to ace fashion under the water.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
As she visited her father’s farm, Parineeti opted for an orange top and jeans.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti looks cool in winter wear on her trip to Europe.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti on her visit to Nepal wore a fabulous range of winter wear.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a white embroidered dress.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She opted for simple black jeggings with a loose white top and leather jacket.
