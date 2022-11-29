Heading 3

Parineeti Chopra’s
winter fashion

                   

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti opted for a cool oversized sweater top and paired it with black pants, a cap and a fancy side bag. 

Cool and comfy

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti looked stylish as she wore a sweater top with latex pants and a puffer. She rounded off her look with a sling and a flat cap. 

Chic vibes

Video: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti sported a white crop top and black baggy pants paired with an oversized overcoat. 

Snow beauty

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Sunkissed beauty Parineeti looked lovely in a green top styled with a black overcoat and pants. 

Sunkissed

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The actress decided to style her crop top and leggings with a black leather jacket. 

Leather weather

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti went all basic with a white tee, latex pants and a puffer jacket. 

Nature lover

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti wore a high neck black top with green athleisure pants and an oversized winter coat. 

Pose and repeat

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti opted for an all-white look and completed it with a black beanie. 

White beauty 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti enjoyed Christmas in Germany in a white oversized sweatshirt and black pants. She styled it with black boots and a cap. 

Christmas fun

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The actress looked all things adorable in a printed sweater top and black pants. 

Smiling beauty

