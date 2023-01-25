Paris Fashion Week 2023: Iconic Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 25, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner made heads turn in this strapless body-hugging gown featuring a fake lion’s head
Image: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter’s glam look in a pink cut-out top and pastel miniskirt with a train was perfect for the Giambattista Valli show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023
Image: Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy wowed in a cream jacket with black embroidery along with a matching vest, black midi skirt, and boots
Anya Taylor-Joy
Image: Getty Images
Maisie Williams looked fabulous in this strapless checkered fabric dress
Maisie Williams
Image: Getty Images
Robert Pattinson made a unique appearance as he wore a blue pleated skirt with a brown plush jacket along with a layered turtleneck underneath
Robert Pattinson
Image: Getty Images
Troye Sivan looked iconic in a black jacket and striped denim
Troye Sivan
Image: Getty Images
Doja Cat looked like an absolute show-stopper as she covered her entire body and face in red paint & studs while wearing a skintight strapless red dress, a long red shawl, and leather boots
Doja Cat
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Russell looked bold and beautiful in sheer nipple-baring turtleneck with a matching sheer trench coat on top and leather pants
Taylor Russell
Image: Getty Images
Jenna Ortega rocked the Paris Fashion Week 2023 wearing a black gown with a hooded design
Jenna Ortega
