Paris Fashion Week 2023: Iconic Looks

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 25, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner made heads turn in this strapless body-hugging gown featuring a fake lion’s head

Image: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s glam look in a pink cut-out top and pastel miniskirt with a train was perfect for the Giambattista Valli show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023

Image: Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy wowed in a cream jacket with black embroidery along with a matching vest, black midi skirt, and boots

Anya Taylor-Joy

Image: Getty Images

Maisie Williams looked fabulous in this strapless checkered fabric dress

Maisie Williams

Image: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson made a unique appearance as he wore a blue pleated skirt with a brown plush jacket along with a layered turtleneck underneath

Robert Pattinson

Image: Getty Images

Troye Sivan looked iconic in a black jacket and striped denim

Troye Sivan

Image: Getty Images

Doja Cat looked like an absolute show-stopper as she covered her entire body and face in red paint & studs while wearing a skintight strapless red dress, a long red shawl, and leather boots

Doja Cat

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Russell looked bold and beautiful in sheer nipple-baring turtleneck with a matching sheer trench coat on top and leather pants

Taylor Russell

Image: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega rocked the Paris Fashion Week 2023 wearing a black gown with a hooded design

Jenna Ortega

