Heading 3

Parth Samthaan in printed shirts

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth’s amazing look in this blue printed T-shirt can melt many hearts!

Handsome Hunk

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor often experiments with his look and we love how handsome the star looks here in a red and white printed T-shirt 

Hottie in Red

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Sporting this funky printed T-shirt, Parth can truly make several jaws drop with his charm and style sense

Dashing

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

That smile can make several hearts skip a beat! Parth puts his best fashion foot forward and nails his look here 

Heart-melting

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

This good looking actor can sweep anyone off their feet with his stylish look in this colorful printed T-shirt

Fun yet stylish

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Clad in a floral-printed green shirt, Parth certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks

Floral love

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

It is hard to take our eyes off this smart hunk, isn’t it? Parth definitely makes a strong case as he sports this black and white T-shirt

Man Crush

Image source: Ashish Deurkar Instagram

Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his talent and dashing look here

Dressed to impress

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Showstopper or Showstealer? Call him anything as he won’t stop to make jaws drop with his killer looks like these

Stunner

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Take cues from Parth on how to rock a red and black floral printed shirt and how to strike a candid pose like a pro

Candid 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here