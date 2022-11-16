Parth Samthaan in printed shirts
Pramila Mandal
NOV 16, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Parth’s amazing look in this blue printed T-shirt can melt many hearts!
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actor often experiments with his look and we love how handsome the star looks here in a red and white printed T-shirt
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Sporting this funky printed T-shirt, Parth can truly make several jaws drop with his charm and style sense
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
That smile can make several hearts skip a beat! Parth puts his best fashion foot forward and nails his look here
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
This good looking actor can sweep anyone off their feet with his stylish look in this colorful printed T-shirt
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Clad in a floral-printed green shirt, Parth certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
It is hard to take our eyes off this smart hunk, isn’t it? Parth definitely makes a strong case as he sports this black and white T-shirt
Image source: Ashish Deurkar Instagram
Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his talent and dashing look here
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Showstopper or Showstealer? Call him anything as he won’t stop to make jaws drop with his killer looks like these
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Take cues from Parth on how to rock a red and black floral printed shirt and how to strike a candid pose like a pro
