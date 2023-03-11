Heading 3

Parth Samthaan's fashion diary 

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 11, 2023

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth wears this funky street style shirt with open button

Street style

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

A smiling picture of Parth in a red jacket and dark denims is all you need to see today!

Red Jacket

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth shared this dashing picture of his in a lime-yellow shirt in London

Vacation outfit

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan shows off his love for denims in this stylish matching outfit

Denim love

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan casually shows us how to style yourself perfectly in formals!

A formal affair

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth loves his unbuttoned shirts. He is seen here posing in a white shirt paired with beige trousers

White shirt

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

He looks amazing in this blue letterman jacket on white trousers and those cool white sneakers

Varsity Jacket

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Picking out another banger from his travel diaries, he poses hot in this all-black outfit

Handsome look

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

He doesn’t need a lot to look fashionable, a casual printed t-shirt on a pair of ripped jeans is enough!

Casuals

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth is a total fashionista off-screen! Here seen in a cool open bohemian shirt

Going bohemian

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here