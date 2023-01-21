Heading 3

Parth Samthaan's fitness mantra

television

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 21, 2023

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor is seen flaunting his toned body as he shared a shirtless picture with denim pants

Flaunting abs

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan gave a glimpse of his muscular back as he posed holding a guitar

Broad back

Hina Khan vogue look in black

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi’s cute moments

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

The Kaisi yeh Yaariaan actor can be seen flexing his arms in this picture

Muscular arms

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth is a fitness enthusiast and there's no excuse for skipping workout

Workout in hills

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan sweats it out in the gym

Gym workout

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan is seen flaunting his perfect abs as he shares after workout picture

Flaunting abs

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor uses various ways to keep himself fit, and one among them is playing tennis

Playing sports

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor is also seen doing yoga at the beach whenever he gets time off work

Doing yoga

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan in a see-through short can make any girl go weak in her knees

Those Eyes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here