Parth Samthaan's
stylish co-ord looks
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
NOV 26, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Dhaval Gajjar Instagram
Parth is known to experiment with his looks, and we love how handsome he looks here in a blingy lavender co-ord set
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Keeping it basic yet stylish, Parth nailed his airport look as he spotted this maroon co-ord
Image source: Dhaval Gajjar Instagram
Sporting this metallic black jumpsuit, Parth can truly make several jaws drop with his charm and style sense
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
This handsome hunk actor can sweep anyone off their feet with his stylish look in this white co-ord and persona
Image source: Hemanth kumanan Instagram
Clad in this funky printed co-ord, Parth certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
It is hard to take our eyes off him, isn’t it? Parth definitely makes a strong case as he sports this blue and white striped co-ord
Image source: Praveen Bhat Photography Instagram
Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his talent and dashing look here
Image source: Ashish Deurkar Instagram
Parth keeps it uber cool as he sports his blue and white coordinated co-ord on his vacation
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Ditch the colorful pairs and take cues from Arjit on how to sport single color outfit effortlessly
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Take cues from Parth on how to rock a co-ord, and the actor raises the style quotient as he poses in it
