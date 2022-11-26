Heading 3

Parth Samthaan's
stylish co-ord looks

Pramila Mandal

NOV 26, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Dhaval Gajjar Instagram

Parth is known to experiment with his looks, and we love how handsome he looks here in a blingy lavender co-ord set 

Handsome Hunk

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Keeping it basic yet stylish, Parth nailed his airport look as he spotted this maroon co-ord

Airport look

Image source: Dhaval Gajjar Instagram

Sporting this metallic black jumpsuit, Parth can truly make several jaws drop with his charm and style sense

Dashing

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

This handsome hunk actor can sweep anyone off their feet with his stylish look in this white co-ord and persona 

Heart-melting look

Image source: Hemanth kumanan Instagram

Clad in this funky printed co-ord, Parth certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks

Fun yet stylish

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

It is hard to take our eyes off him, isn’t it? Parth definitely makes a strong case as he sports this blue and white striped co-ord

Striped love

Image source: Praveen Bhat Photography Instagram

Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his talent and dashing look here

Man Crush

Image source: Ashish Deurkar Instagram

Parth keeps it uber cool as he sports his blue and white coordinated co-ord on his vacation

Dressed to impress

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Ditch the colorful pairs and take cues from Arjit on how to sport single color outfit effortlessly

Stunner

Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Take cues from Parth on how to rock a co-ord, and the actor raises the style quotient as he poses in it

Candid 

