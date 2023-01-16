Parth Samthaan’s winter vogue looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 16, 2023
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Parth Samthaan has sported a blue denim jacket which has black leather patches
Denim with leather work
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Get the cool and stylish look with a t-shirt and multicolored jacket like Parth Samthaan
Multicolored jacket
Nora Fatehi approved hairstyles
Mouni Roy: Selfie Love
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Make an impression on your date with a graphic print sweatshirt and denims
Printed sweatshirt
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor is acing the winter look with a brown full sleeves and self design sweater
Cozy in sweater
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Parth has sported a party look with a black t-shirt and denim paired with a blue jacket
Acing the denim look
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Parth Samthaan looks dapper in a bright red distressed style loose fit sweatshirt with distressed denims
Distressed style sweatshirt
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actor looks stylish as he paired a warm checker design shirt and black round sunnies
Warm shirt under sunlight
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actor is looking like a fashionable star as he paired a self work bomber jacket with pants for creating a cool look
Self design bomber jacket
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Parth Samthaan has created a smart look with a white sweatshirt and blue distressed denims
Cool in white
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.