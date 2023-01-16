Heading 3

Parth Samthaan’s winter vogue looks

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 16, 2023

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan has sported a blue denim jacket which has black leather patches

Denim with leather work

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Get the cool and stylish look with a t-shirt and multicolored jacket like Parth Samthaan

Multicolored jacket

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Make an impression on your date with a graphic print sweatshirt and denims

Printed sweatshirt

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor is acing the winter look with a brown full sleeves and self design sweater

Cozy in sweater 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth has sported a party look with a black t-shirt and denim paired with a blue jacket

Acing the denim look

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan looks dapper in a bright red distressed style loose fit sweatshirt with distressed denims

Distressed style sweatshirt 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor looks stylish as he paired a warm checker design shirt and black round sunnies

Warm shirt under sunlight

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor is looking like a fashionable star as he paired a self work bomber jacket with pants for creating a cool look

Self design bomber jacket 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan has created a smart look with a white sweatshirt and blue distressed denims

Cool in white

