Party looks served by Malaika Arora
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 28, 2023
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika served us with a snazzy party look featuring a multi-coloured fringed gown by Naeem Khan
Snazzy Much
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
The ‘Moving in with Malaika’ star looks ravishing in a short shimmery dress perfect for a party night
Ravishing
Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress
Janhvi Kapoor in body-hugging dresses
Source: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She drops a gorgeous look in a short dress with shimmery tassels all over
Sizzling Hot
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She served a desk-to-dinner look in a stunning blue sequined pantsuit by Ralph and Russo
Stunner
Source: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star redefined party style in a short blazer dress by Shantanu & Nikhil
Snazzy Girl
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She managed to dial up the glam quotient in a sparkly purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal
Party Ready
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Her sheer white saree with sequinned white waves is perfect for a cocktail look
Draped To Perfection
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked stunning in a tangerine-hued sequinned dress with a mini silhouette
Tangerine Love
Source: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Her all-black John Paul Ataker stretch velvet cum leather gown with a ravishing thigh-high slit is too gorgeous to miss
Mood OTT