Heading 3

Party looks served by Malaika Arora

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 28, 2023

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika served us with a snazzy party look featuring a multi-coloured fringed gown by Naeem Khan

Snazzy Much

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

The ‘Moving in with Malaika’ star looks ravishing in a short shimmery dress perfect for a party night

Ravishing

Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress

Janhvi Kapoor in body-hugging dresses

Source: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She drops a gorgeous look in a short dress with shimmery tassels all over

Sizzling Hot

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

She served a desk-to-dinner look in a stunning blue sequined pantsuit by Ralph and Russo

Stunner 

Source: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star redefined party style in a short blazer dress by Shantanu & Nikhil

Snazzy Girl

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

She managed to dial up the glam quotient in a sparkly purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal

Party Ready

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Her sheer white saree with sequinned white waves is perfect for a cocktail look

Draped To Perfection 

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked stunning in a tangerine-hued sequinned dress with a mini silhouette

Tangerine Love

Source: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Her all-black John Paul Ataker stretch velvet cum leather gown with a ravishing thigh-high slit is too gorgeous to miss

Mood OTT