DEC 28, 2021

Party makeup ideas from Janhvi Kapoor

Makeup secrets revealed

Janhvi Kapoor has got some amazing makeup tips right on her sleeves and we will tell you all about them!

Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Once the kohl has done its job, she uses a generous amount of mascara to lift up her eyelids and give some nice volume to them

Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Loads of mascara

For a proper glam party touch, she swears by some glittery eyeshadow to do the magic for her!

A dash of glitter

Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Silver sparkles mixed with neutral-hued eyeshadows make the perfect pair for her glam eyes

Neutral-hued eyeshadow

Janhvi Kapoor instagram

According to Janhvi, a contoured face with defined features is the best way to elevate your makeup game

Contouring

Janhvi Kapoor instagram

And she believes that when contouring is followed by strobing, the best features are further elevated

Strobing

Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Once you are done with contouring and strobing, apply some powder blush to get perfectly done cheeks

Blushed cheeks

Janhvi Kapoor instagram

For textured lips, Janhvi believes that a bright matte lipstick is the best go-to option

Lips

Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Alternatively, you can also opt for glossy lipsticks to get a less intense and more playful look

Janhvi Kapoor instagram

