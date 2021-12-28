BEAUTY
Party makeup ideas from Janhvi Kapoor
Makeup secrets revealed
Janhvi Kapoor has got some amazing makeup tips right on her sleeves and we will tell you all about them!
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Once the kohl has done its job, she uses a generous amount of mascara to lift up her eyelids and give some nice volume to them
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Loads of mascara
For a proper glam party touch, she swears by some glittery eyeshadow to do the magic for her!
A dash of glitter
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Silver sparkles mixed with neutral-hued eyeshadows make the perfect pair for her glam eyes
Neutral-hued eyeshadow
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
According to Janhvi, a contoured face with defined features is the best way to elevate your makeup game
Contouring
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
And she believes that when contouring is followed by strobing, the best features are further elevated
Strobing
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Once you are done with contouring and strobing, apply some powder blush to get perfectly done cheeks
Blushed cheeks
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
For textured lips, Janhvi believes that a bright matte lipstick is the best go-to option
Lips
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Alternatively, you can also opt for glossy lipsticks to get a less intense and more playful look
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
