Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 30, 2024
Party Outfit Inspiration Featuring Shehnaaz Gill
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz slayed in the purple blingy short dress with a fur scarf, channeling her inner Poo!
#1
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
Gill looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this shimmery green bodycon full-length dress; perfect for night parties
#2
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
Perfect for reception and engagement parties, this shimmery saree paired with a golden blouse highlighted Shehnaaz’s curves perfectly
#3
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
This cute look is effortlessly stylish!The Biggboss star looked super cool in this beige mini skirt paired with a black sweater adorned with a white collar
#4
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
This vibrant 3D rose dress is raising the temperature! Gill accessorized the look with matching earrings
#5
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
#6
The ‘Thank You For Coming’ actress slayed in this icy blue body-hugging short dress; paired with a sleek high ponytail and minimal accessories
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
The stunning actress paired a black high-neck top with a fuschia pink skirt and added a blazer to complete the look
#7
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz is the queen of blingy fashion; she wore a brown bodycon top paired with a glittery golden skirt and a white shirt
#8
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
Gill looked beautiful in this vibrant red-hued short dress with a plunging neckline paired alongside a matching blazer
#9
Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill
The Punjabi actress stunned in an off-shoulder shimmery blue dress, adorned with frills at the edges
#10
