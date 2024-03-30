Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 30, 2024

Party Outfit Inspiration Featuring Shehnaaz Gill

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

Shehnaaz slayed in the purple blingy short dress with a fur scarf, channeling her inner Poo!

#1

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

Gill looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this shimmery green bodycon full-length dress; perfect for night parties 

#2

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

Perfect for reception and engagement parties, this shimmery saree paired with a golden blouse highlighted Shehnaaz’s curves perfectly 

#3

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

This cute look is effortlessly stylish!The Biggboss star looked super cool in this beige mini skirt paired with a black sweater adorned with a white collar

#4

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

This vibrant 3D rose dress is raising the temperature! Gill accessorized the look with matching earrings 

#5

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

#6

The ‘Thank You For Coming’ actress slayed in this icy blue body-hugging short dress; paired with a sleek high ponytail and minimal accessories 

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

The stunning actress paired a black high-neck top with a fuschia pink skirt and added a blazer to complete the look

#7

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

Shehnaaz is the queen of blingy fashion; she wore a brown bodycon top paired with a glittery golden skirt and a white shirt

#8

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

Gill looked beautiful in this vibrant red-hued short dress with a plunging neckline paired alongside a matching blazer

#9

Image source- Instagram@shehnaazgill

The Punjabi actress stunned in an off-shoulder shimmery blue dress, adorned with frills at the edges

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here