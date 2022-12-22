DEC 22, 2022
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Exuding timeless charms, Kajal dolled up in a black off-shoulder dress and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to take
Timeless beauty
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal slipped into an embellished emerald green gown with plunging neckline and a slit and teamed it with equally shimmery accessories
Perfect party ready fit
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
On any occasion, a little black dress is the go-to. Kajal wore a bodycon LBD for her bachelorette party and added glam with butterfly heels and chunks of jewellery
Little Black Dress
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal looked every bit glamorous and gorgeous in this red shimmery saree gown. The actress kept her makeup glowy and lips dark as she shelled out major style inspo
Red for the love
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The actress wore a navy tulle slip dress hand-embroidered with 3D flowers and let her outfit do all the talking by not wearing any accessory but kept her makeup loud and perfect
Bold and beautiful
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal gave major boss lady vibes in a black dress with a lacy twist and gave us major cues on how to take an outfit from desk to dinner. Bold makeup, statement earrings and black nails complemented the look
Boss lady
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The actress showed how to look elegant and simple in a dot gather dress. Flawless and toned makeup with natural lips and open hairdo finished her look to perfection
Elegance personified
Minimalistic style
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal accessorised this breathable and easy to wear pastel dress with mini hoops. The actress kept it simple with minimal makeup and we are loving it
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The diva is a true fashionista as she dressed up in polka dots and proved they can never go wrong. She finished her look with minimal makeup, open hair and maroon strap heels
Polka dots
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The actress gave a style statement for party looks in a dramatic full-sleeved purple dress and completed her look with a lot of blush, glossy lips, and blended rosy eyelids
Style statement
