Party ready ft Kajal Aggarwal

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 22, 2022

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Exuding timeless charms, Kajal dolled up in a black off-shoulder dress and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to take

Timeless beauty

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal slipped into an embellished emerald green gown with plunging neckline and a slit and teamed it with equally shimmery accessories

Perfect party ready fit

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

On any occasion, a little black dress is the go-to. Kajal wore a bodycon LBD for her bachelorette party and added glam with butterfly heels and chunks of jewellery

Little Black Dress

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal looked every bit glamorous and gorgeous in this red shimmery saree gown. The actress kept her makeup glowy and lips dark as she shelled out major style inspo

Red for the love

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The actress wore a navy tulle slip dress hand-embroidered with 3D flowers and let her outfit do all the talking by not wearing any accessory but kept her makeup loud and perfect

Bold and beautiful

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal gave major boss lady vibes in a black dress with a lacy twist and gave us major cues on how to take an outfit from desk to dinner. Bold makeup, statement earrings and black nails complemented the look

Boss lady

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The actress showed how to look elegant and simple in a dot gather dress. Flawless and toned makeup with natural lips and open hairdo finished her look to perfection

Elegance personified

Minimalistic style

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal accessorised this breathable and easy to wear pastel dress with mini hoops. The actress kept it simple with minimal makeup and we are loving it

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The diva is a true fashionista as she dressed up in polka dots and proved they can never go wrong. She finished her look with minimal makeup, open hair and maroon strap heels

Polka dots

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The actress gave a style statement for party looks in a dramatic full-sleeved purple dress and completed her look with a lot of blush, glossy lips, and blended rosy eyelids

Style statement

