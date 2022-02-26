Fashion
P R Gayathri
Feb 26, 2022
Party ready looks in cobalt blue
Malaika Arora
Here's what it looks like to find magic in your gown. The cobalt blue sequin gown from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu came with a thigh-high slit and a neckline that was adorned with beads
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The thigh-high slit that's worn elegantly. How very typical of Bebo? Proving she's a sight to behold every minute, her ink blue sequin dress looked wondrous here
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Here's the day when the very pregnant former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan wore a Roland Mouret shimmery dress and defined regality with her flair for dressing elegantly
Meghan Markle
Image: Getty Images
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star donned a beautiful blue Atelier Zuhra number that featured a mock neck and bore mirrors, pleats and embroidery details
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking straight out of the fairytale, Aishwarya Rai looked like a true diva in this one-shoulder voluminous gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Kriti’s snazzy blue sequin midi dress is a rare and gobsmacking find that she colour-blocked with poppy pink stilettos
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Do you wish for nothing but an out-of-this-world kind of look? We can't look past the on-fleek drama brought by this Gauri and Nainika gown
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Kareena looked absolutely stunning in her cobalt blue wrap-style V neck maxi dress that also featured shoulder pads and waistband
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Priyanka too wore a plunging neckline wrap-style dress that bore a high-low hem as it had a thigh-high slit
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image: Getty Images
Decked with blue sequins, we love Shilpa Shetty’s strapless tulle Gaby Charbachy high-slit gown. A yay look, right?
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
