 P R Gayathri

Feb 26, 2022

Party ready looks in cobalt blue

Malaika Arora

Here's what it looks like to find magic in your gown. The cobalt blue sequin gown from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu came with a thigh-high slit and a neckline that was adorned with beads

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The thigh-high slit that's worn elegantly. How very typical of Bebo? Proving she's a sight to behold every minute, her ink blue sequin dress looked wondrous here

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Here's the day when the very pregnant former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan wore a Roland Mouret shimmery dress and defined regality with her flair for dressing elegantly

Meghan Markle

Image: Getty Images

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star donned a beautiful blue Atelier Zuhra number that featured a mock neck and bore mirrors, pleats and embroidery details

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Looking straight out of the fairytale, Aishwarya Rai looked like a true diva in this one-shoulder voluminous gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Kriti’s snazzy blue sequin midi dress is a rare and gobsmacking find that she colour-blocked with poppy pink stilettos

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Do you wish for nothing but an out-of-this-world kind of look? We can't look past the on-fleek drama brought by this Gauri and Nainika gown

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Kareena looked absolutely stunning in her cobalt blue wrap-style V neck maxi dress that also featured shoulder pads and waistband

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Priyanka too wore a plunging neckline wrap-style dress that bore a high-low hem as it had a thigh-high slit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image: Getty Images

Decked with blue sequins, we love Shilpa Shetty’s strapless tulle Gaby Charbachy high-slit gown. A yay look, right?

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

