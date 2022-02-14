Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 14, 2022
Party ready looks served by Disha Patani
Making Jaws Drop
Showing us how to slay in her signature way, Disha wore a deep maroon strapless gown with a corset bodice
Image: Pinkvilla
She dazzled her way through the night in a shimmery mini dress with a plunging neckline
Image: Pinkvilla
Dazzling All the Way
Bringing the party home, she turned heads in a ruched mini dress with a dramatic train on one side
Image: Pinkvilla
Party Starter
Bold red lips and a sparkly mini dress go a long way and Patani here knows it better than anyone else!
Image: Pinkvilla
Boldness Personified
For a sizzling party look, she wore her mini denim skirt with a sexy back holographic top and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Sizzling Hot
Her long red dress with a wrap-around detail and a thigh-high slit is perfect for an evening house party
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Red Love
She turned up the hotness level in a solid black gown with a sexy thigh-high slit
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Too Hot To Handle
Her green Yousef Al Jasmi sequined green dress is every inch perfect for a night full of fun and glamour!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Sequins For The Win
She wore a neutral-hued shimmery gown for a red carpet event and kept things modest yet glamorous for the night
Image: Pinkvilla
Modest Affair
Her all-black sheer dress with a front thigh-high slit and plunging neckline made her look super hot!
Image: Pinkvilla
All-black Stylish Look
