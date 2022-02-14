Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 14, 2022

Party ready looks served by Disha Patani

Heading 3

Making Jaws Drop

Showing us how to slay in her signature way, Disha wore a deep maroon strapless gown with a corset bodice

Image: Pinkvilla

She dazzled her way through the night in a shimmery mini dress with a plunging neckline

Image: Pinkvilla

Dazzling All the Way

Bringing the party home, she turned heads in a ruched mini dress with a dramatic train on one side

Image: Pinkvilla

Party Starter

Bold red lips and a sparkly mini dress go a long way and Patani here knows it better than anyone else!

Image: Pinkvilla

Boldness Personified

For a sizzling party look, she wore her mini denim skirt with a sexy back holographic top and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Sizzling Hot

Her long red dress with a wrap-around detail and a thigh-high slit is perfect for an evening house party

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Red Love

She turned up the hotness level in a solid black gown with a sexy thigh-high slit

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Too Hot To Handle

Her green Yousef Al Jasmi sequined green dress is every inch perfect for a night full of fun and glamour!

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Sequins For The Win

She wore a neutral-hued shimmery gown for a red carpet event and kept things modest yet glamorous for the night

Image: Pinkvilla

Modest Affair

Her all-black sheer dress with a front thigh-high slit and plunging neckline made her look super hot!

Image: Pinkvilla

All-black Stylish Look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

Click Here