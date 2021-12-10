Party wear inspo from Shraddha Kapoor
DEC 10, 2021
Gown with cape-style silhouette
The party season is here and it's time to set the floor on fire by slipping into a black and blue bodycon gown like Shraddha
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Multicoloured pink saree
Or take the desi route by wearing a multi-hued striped saree with a sleeveless blouse
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Sheer top and tailored pants
While everyone is busy reaching for basics opt for an embroidered lime peplum-style top and toned down pants
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Yellow sequin dress
The season calls for some shimmy and shine and what’s better than a yellow sequin ruffle dress with a thigh slit
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
If you want to take things a notch higher, go for a black velvet thigh slit gown that screams glamour
Stunner in black
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Dramatic
Shraddha looks drop-dead gorgeous in a silver sequin dress with sheer lantern sleeves
Video: Pinkvilla
Jewel-toned evening gown
This one is our favourite! And we feel nothing can match the emerald-toned strapless gown!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
This strapless metallic 3D dress is the perfect one to dance the night away
Fun and flirty
Video: Pinkvilla
Gleam on by donning a sparkly ombre plunging neckline dress and get everyone talking
Bling on!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Love gala nights? Wear a silver metallic skirt with a colourful crop top like Shraddha
Effortlessly chic
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
