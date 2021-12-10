Party wear inspo from Shraddha Kapoor

DEC 10, 2021

Gown with cape-style silhouette

The party season is here and it's time to set the floor on fire by slipping into a black and blue bodycon gown like Shraddha

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Multicoloured pink saree

Or take the desi route by wearing a multi-hued striped saree with a sleeveless blouse

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Sheer top and tailored pants

While everyone is busy reaching for basics opt for an embroidered lime peplum-style top and toned down pants

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Yellow sequin dress

The season calls for some shimmy and shine and what’s better than a yellow sequin ruffle dress with a thigh slit

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

If you want to take things a notch higher, go for a black velvet thigh slit gown that screams glamour

 Stunner in black

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Dramatic

Shraddha looks drop-dead gorgeous in a silver sequin dress with sheer lantern sleeves

Video: Pinkvilla

Jewel-toned evening gown

This one is our favourite! And we feel nothing can match the emerald-toned strapless gown!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

This strapless metallic 3D dress is the perfect one to dance the night away

Fun and flirty

Video: Pinkvilla

Gleam on by donning a sparkly ombre plunging neckline dress and get everyone talking

Bling on!

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Love gala nights? Wear a silver metallic skirt with a colourful crop top like Shraddha

Effortlessly chic

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

