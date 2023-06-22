pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 22, 2023
Pastel style ft. Aditi Bhatia
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
The Vivah fame is a sight to behold in this simple blue dress basking in the delight of nature
Blue bliss
Bhatia is looking alluring in this pastel-green lehenga. On-point accessorizing and pink lips complete her look
Gracious green
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
The Shootout at Lokhandwala star is raising the heat in this beach-appropriate ensemble! A floral pink crop top and white skirt is a smart pairing
Beachy vibe
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
Beige burn
Beige and barefoot? A big yes! The Train artist is looking swoon-worthy in this one-shoulder beige dress
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
Aditi is looking absolutely adorable in this pastel blue sweatshirt. The white wollen cap is a cute add-on
Sweatshirt swirl
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
The Chance Pe Dance actress is a treat to sore eyes in this oversized cream sweater and mini black skirt
Cream crush
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
The Sargoshiyan star has captured the attention of her fans in this all-pink attire. The delicate pearl choker elevates her look
Plush pink
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
The Tashan-e-Ishq fame is oozing regal vibes in this elegant blue saree. A white clutch and a diamond choker enhance her look
Saree sizzle
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
The Ye Hai Mohabbatein protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this tan and white tube top and matching pants
Tan tantrums
Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram
The Khatra Khatra Khatra participant is looking like a breath of fresh air in this floral dress basking in the warmth of sunshine
Floral fun
