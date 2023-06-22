Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 22, 2023

Pastel style ft. Aditi Bhatia 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Vivah fame is a sight to behold in this simple blue dress basking in the delight of nature 

Blue bliss


Bhatia is looking alluring in this pastel-green lehenga. On-point accessorizing and pink lips complete her look

 Gracious green 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Shootout at Lokhandwala star is raising the heat in this beach-appropriate ensemble! A floral pink crop top and white skirt is a smart pairing

 Beachy vibe 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

Beige burn 

Beige and barefoot? A big yes! The Train artist is looking swoon-worthy in this one-shoulder beige dress

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

Aditi is looking absolutely adorable in this pastel blue sweatshirt. The white wollen cap is a cute add-on 

 Sweatshirt swirl 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Chance Pe Dance actress is a treat to sore eyes in this oversized cream sweater and mini black skirt 

 Cream crush 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Sargoshiyan star has captured the attention of her fans in this all-pink attire. The delicate pearl choker elevates her look 

Plush pink 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Tashan-e-Ishq fame is oozing regal vibes in this elegant blue saree. A white clutch and a diamond choker enhance her look 

Saree sizzle 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Ye Hai Mohabbatein protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this tan and white tube top and matching pants 

Tan tantrums 

Image: Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Khatra Khatra Khatra participant is looking like a breath of fresh air in this floral dress basking in the warmth of sunshine 

 Floral fun 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here