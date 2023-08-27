pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
August 27, 2023
Patralekhaa’s vivid style
Brown burn
The City Lights debutante looks tantalizing in this brown dress. The marble-printed corset adds to the oomph factor of this look
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Black & White
Patralekhaa is looking simple yet stunning in this white saree. A black top styled as a blouse gives the look a modern touch
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Floral finesse
The actress is basking in the glow of sunset in this halterneck sundress. The pop of blue and pink is unmissable
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Polka Delight
The diva has captured the attention of her fans in this classic black and pink polka dot dress. A sleek bun and red lips complete her look
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Angelic white
The Love Games fame is looking angelic in this ethnic ensemble. The serenity of white and the detailing on the lehenga is a perfect match
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Indo-western charm
Patralekhaa has given a new definition to the Indo-western style by adorning this outfit. An asymmetrical skirt, printed cape, and oxidized jewelry accentuate her look
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Boss babe
The talented artist is oozing boss babe vibes in this black-and-white ensemble! The detailing on the blazer is eye-catching
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
White & Gold
The star has put the heat to shame in this white and gold attire! The cream blazer on the top elevates the look
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Patralekhaa is looking like a breath of fresh air in this gold organza saree teamed with a white blouse
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Saree sizzle
The enchantress has set the screens on fire with this traditional yet unconventional look! The wine saree with an off-shoulder drape is a treat to watch
Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram
Vintage wine
