 Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

August 27, 2023

Patralekhaa’s vivid style 

 Brown burn 

The City Lights debutante looks tantalizing in this brown dress. The marble-printed corset adds to the oomph factor of this look 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

Black & White 

Patralekhaa is looking simple yet stunning in this white saree. A black top styled as a blouse gives the look a modern touch 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

 Floral finesse 

The actress is basking in the glow of sunset in this halterneck sundress. The pop of blue and pink is unmissable 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

Polka Delight 

The diva has captured the attention of her fans in this classic black and pink polka dot dress. A sleek bun and red lips complete her look 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

Angelic white 

The Love Games fame is looking angelic in this ethnic ensemble. The serenity of white and the detailing on the lehenga is a perfect match 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

 Indo-western charm 

Patralekhaa has given a new definition to the Indo-western style by adorning this outfit. An asymmetrical skirt, printed cape, and oxidized jewelry accentuate her look

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

Boss babe 

The talented artist is oozing boss babe vibes in this black-and-white ensemble! The detailing on the blazer is eye-catching 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

White & Gold 

The star has put the heat to shame in this white and gold attire! The cream blazer on the top elevates the look 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

Patralekhaa is looking like a breath of fresh air in this gold organza saree teamed with a white blouse 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

 Saree sizzle 

The enchantress has set the screens on fire with this traditional yet unconventional look! The wine saree with an off-shoulder drape is a treat to watch 

Image: Patralekhaa’s Instagram 

Vintage wine 

