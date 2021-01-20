A Peek Inside January 20, 2021
Sara Ali Khan’s
Bag
Sara Ali Khan makes sure she has at least two bottles of perfume inside her bag. The more, the merrier!
Sara also likes to carry a pack of chewing gum with her
The Coolie No.1 actress doesn’t mind stealing an expensive bag from any random girl at the airport!
She also stuffs her bag with a box full of walnuts and almonds for days when chewing gum do not suffice!
The starlet keeps her earphones and wallet handy inside her bag
Although she is not a big fan of vintage bags, one of her mum’s old bags could make for a nice vintage bag
If she could carry three people inside her bag, they would be her father, mother and brother
You will also find a notebook, comb, tampon and dongle inside her bag
Sara also carries an extra pair of earrings in case she cannot decide which one she wants to wear in a single day!
She makes sure to carry her mobile charger, a lip balm, and a couple of rubber bands too
And one of the most important things that Sara keeps inside her bag is a Tide pen
