Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 15, 2023
Perfect bags for zodiac signs
Image: Pexels
This fiery zodiac sign can be a big-time risk-taker! A leather satchel orange bag should be their pick
Aries
Taureans like to follow aesthetics to the T! This white-blue floral sling bag matches their vibe well
Image: Pexels
Taurus
Gemini’s personality is like yin and yang! A self-designed black bag is bound to draw their attention
Image: Pexels
Gemini
Cancerians like to keep things comfortable! This orange and blue backpack would be perfect for them
Image: Pexels
Cancer
Leo
Image: Pexels
Leos can get creative and bold with their looks. This glossy red bag studded with diamonds will make heads turn
Image: Pexels
Virgo
This zodiac sign loves to experiment with different styles and silhouettes. A small beige backpack can please them
Libras are social butterflies. A big yellow tote bag with a base structure and brown straps might attract them
Libra
Image: Pexels
Scorpio loves adding a formal touch to things. This bright peach crossbody bag would be perfect for them
Scorpio
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
Sagittarians are fun-loving and adventurous! A vibrant teal leather bag will appeal to their quirky side
Image: Pexels
Capricorn
Capricorns are naturally drawn to floral prints. A white sling bag with intricate rose details will please them
Image: Pexels
Aquarius
This water sign loves the color blue! This light and dark blue tote bag will sway their hearts
Image: Pexels
Pisces
A miniature version of normal things attracts Pisces. Accessories are no exception! This bright orange mini bag goes well with their preference
