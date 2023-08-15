Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 15, 2023

Perfect bags for zodiac signs 

Image: Pexels 

This fiery zodiac sign can be a big-time risk-taker! A leather satchel orange bag should be their pick

Aries 

Taureans like to follow aesthetics to the T! This white-blue floral sling bag matches their vibe well 

Image: Pexels 

Taurus 

Gemini’s personality is like yin and yang! A self-designed black bag is bound to draw their attention 

Image: Pexels 

Gemini 

Cancerians like to keep things comfortable! This orange and blue backpack would be perfect for them 

Image: Pexels 

Cancer 

 Leo 

Image: Pexels 

Leos can get creative and bold with their looks. This glossy red bag studded with diamonds will make heads turn

Image: Pexels 

 Virgo 

This zodiac sign loves to experiment with different styles and silhouettes. A small beige backpack can please them

Libras are social butterflies. A big yellow tote bag with a base structure and brown straps might attract them 

 Libra 

Image: Pexels 

Scorpio loves adding a formal touch to things. This bright peach crossbody bag would be perfect for them 

 Scorpio 

Image: Pexels 

Sagittarius 

Image: Pexels 

Sagittarians are fun-loving and adventurous! A vibrant teal leather bag will appeal to their quirky side 

Image: Pexels 

Capricorn

Capricorns are naturally drawn to floral prints. A white sling bag with intricate rose details will please them 

Image: Pexels 

 Aquarius 

This water sign loves the color blue! This light and dark blue tote bag will sway their hearts 

Image: Pexels 

 Pisces 

A miniature version of normal things attracts Pisces. Accessories are no exception! This bright orange mini bag goes well with their preference 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here