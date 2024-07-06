Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
july 06, 2024
Perfect haircuts for Monsoon
Image: Freepik
Take advantage of the rainy season’s frizz and waves with a short, layered bob for a chic, messy look
Short layered Bob
Image: Freepik
Add bounce to your bob with layers at the bottom, preventing your hair from looking flat during humid weather
Medium Layered Bob
Image: Freepik
If you like more length, a long bob is perfect. It suits simple braids, and carefree waves, giving you a stylish, textured look
Long Bob
Image: Freepik
A short pixie cut is not just for summer. It’s easy to style and helps avoid frizz, making it a smart choice for wet weather
Short Pixie
Image: Freepik
The rainy season is perfect for trying bangs without worrying about sweat. Experiment with full, baby, see-through, or side bangs for a trendy look
Medium Bob with Bangs
Image: Freepik
Lob with bangs
Combine a long bob with bangs for a chic style. You can keep it messy or straighten it for a polished look
Image: Freepik
Long Locks
Grow your hair long for endless styling possibilities. Try braids, updos, half-up styles, or even play with colors for a fresh look
Image: Freepik
Natural waves get a chic upgrade with long layers, which help control frizz, and add bounce, perfect for a rainy season
Long layered waves
Image: Freepik
Shoulder-length hair offers the best style and is long enough to style but easy to manage
Shoulder-Length hair
Image: Freepik
Rebonding treatment can make short hair sleek and straight, reducing frizz, and making it easier to manage
Short rebonded hair
