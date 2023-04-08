Heading 3

Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Stylish ladies

Pakhi Jain

FASHION

PINKVILLA STYLE ICONS

APRIL 08, 2023

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a beige gown with a corseted bodice adorned with shimmering crystal tassels and also had a tulle ruffled mini skirt

Ananya Panday

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looked incredibly gorgeous on the red carpet wearing a Gaurav Gupta outfit that was sure to impress everyone

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara wore a stunning red dress with a thigh-high slit designed by Aadnevik while walking on the red carpet

Kiara Advani

Image- Pinkvilla’s Instagram

Disha Patani opted for a silver gown that featured a fitted bust, sweetheart neckline, midriff cut-out, and a backless design. The dress also had a thigh-high slit that added to its glamour

Disha Patani

Image- Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni Roy was seen wearing an embellished double-toned gown that had a deep neckline, a backless design, and a thigh-high slit on the front, making her look gorgeous on the red carpet

Mouni Roy

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Vaani Kapoor was the showstopper at the fashion awards as she donned an ice-blue gown with a strapless plunge neckline and a fitted bust 

Vaani Kapoor

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram 

Nora Fatehi graced the event wearing an ivory gown adorned with mirror embellishments and exaggerated sleeves. Her outfit was eye-catching and made her stand out on the red carpet

Nora Fatehi

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Kajol opted for a wine-red gown with an off-the-shoulder plunge neck, the dress also had a train at the back, which added to its elegance

Kajol

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash donned a white gown that had a large bow on it. The dress was elegant and stylish, and the bow added a touch of chic factor to the outfit

Tejasswi Prakash

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill went for an all-red look by wearing a slip-on mini-dress. The dress had a cowl neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette, and paired it with a blazer of the same colour, making her look stunning on the red carpet

Shehnaaz Gill

