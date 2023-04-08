Heading 3
Pinkvilla Style Icons Ed 2: Dapper Men
ARPITA SARKAR
FASHION
PINKVILLA STYLE ICONS
APRIL 08, 2023
Image: Rohit Saraf Instagram
Indian actor Rohit Saraf looks dapper in sky and golden colour suit
Rohit Saraf
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Govinda looks dashing in black suit as he poses with his glam fam
Govinda
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
TV star Sharad Kelkar looks super cool in black suit with white border on one side
Sharad Kelkar
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan wore a classic black suit and posed with his mother Sutapa Sikdar
Babil Khan
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Kartik Aaryan defines style statement in a chequered suit
Kartik Aaryan
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Fashion is an art for Ayushmann Khurrana as he looks super cool in beige outfit along with dramatic sleeves
Ayushmann Khurrana
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Rohit Shetty looks effortlessly cool in orange blazer
Rohit Shetty
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Arjun Kapoor looks stylish as he dons a black jacket
Arjun Kapoor
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
The beautiful couple makes a stylish entry as Vivek wears a glittery suit and Divyanka Tripathi dons a strapless tulle gown
Vivek Dahiya
Image: Pinkvilla Instagram
Indian actor Adivi Shesh wears a classic black suit
Adivi Shesh
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
The charming Javed Jaffery looks handsome in a customised colourful suit
Javed Jaffery
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Karan Kundrra looks aesthetically handsome in this oversized black shirt and customised pants
Karan Kundrra
Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram
Manish Paul looks energetic in black tuxedo featuring silver stripes and black pants
Manish Paul
