Pinkvilla Style Icons Ed 2: Dapper Men

APRIL 08, 2023

Image: Rohit Saraf Instagram 

Indian actor Rohit Saraf looks dapper in sky and golden colour suit 

Rohit Saraf

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Govinda looks dashing in black suit as he poses with his glam fam 

Govinda

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram 

TV star Sharad Kelkar looks super cool in black suit with white border on one side 

Sharad Kelkar

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram 

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan wore a classic black suit and posed with his mother Sutapa Sikdar 

Babil Khan

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram 

Kartik Aaryan defines style statement in a chequered suit 

Kartik Aaryan 

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Fashion is an art for Ayushmann Khurrana as he looks super cool in beige outfit along with dramatic sleeves 

Ayushmann Khurrana

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram 

Rohit Shetty looks effortlessly cool in orange blazer 

Rohit Shetty

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Arjun Kapoor looks stylish as he dons a black jacket 

Arjun Kapoor

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

The beautiful couple makes a stylish entry as Vivek wears a glittery suit and Divyanka Tripathi dons a strapless tulle gown 

Vivek Dahiya

Image: Pinkvilla Instagram 

Indian actor Adivi Shesh wears a classic black suit 

Adivi Shesh 

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

The charming Javed Jaffery looks handsome in a customised colourful suit 

Javed Jaffery 

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Karan Kundrra looks aesthetically handsome in this oversized black shirt and customised pants 

Karan Kundrra 

Video Source: Pinkvilla Instagram

Manish Paul looks energetic in black tuxedo featuring silver stripes and black pants 

Manish Paul 

