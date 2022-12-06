DEC 06, 2022

Heading 3

Pooja-Hansika: Best winter looks

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Trench Coats and jackets is the most stylish winter attire and Pooja Hegde loves them. She gives you the right inspo on how to layer up trench coats above a dress, top, or pantsuit

Trendy coats and jackets

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii Khanna shells out major winter-style goals with her classy red outfit in a red trench coat with black boots. We can't miss but notice her peachy cheeks in the freezing cold

Winter-style goals

Image: Viral Bhayani

The actress has opted for comfy attire from head to toe, which looks perfect for chilled weather. She sported a monotone athleisure with white turtle neck sweater, matching trench coat paired up with trouser pants

Layers are must

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna goes for classic black knit turtleneck sweater with blue jeans and boots. A casual and most stylish winter look to carry for daily basis

Everyday winter style

Image; Nithya Menen Instagram

A bit colour and stripes to the winter style is much-needed. Nithya Menen made her winter look bright in blue stripes turtleneck sweater with curly hair, hoops and peachy cheeks

Colours and stripes

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Less is more has always been the mantra and so for a cosy winter day out, you can always go with a printed knit turtleneck sweater like Shriya Saran

Simpl yet stylish

Image: Nivetha Thomas Instagram

Winters are fun as well. Coffee date on cards, Nivetha Thomas shows how to simple and stylish in a bodycon knit sweater with luscious mane in straight, maroon lips with blushed cheeks

Cosy date ready look

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh gives ideas to raise up winter fashion quotient in a turtle neck tee with brown leather pants and cream jacket. The actress rounded with black boots and a sling bag

Winter fashion quotient

Image: Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani proves sweatshirts are a must in winter fashion as she pairs up with her stylish red top with black leggings and boots

Vacation style

