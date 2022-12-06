DEC 06, 2022

Trench Coats and jackets is the most stylish winter attire and Pooja Hegde loves them. She gives you the right inspo on how to layer up trench coats above a dress, top, or pantsuit
Trendy coats and jackets
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna shells out major winter-style goals with her classy red outfit in a red trench coat with black boots. We can't miss but notice her peachy cheeks in the freezing cold
Winter-style goals
Image: Viral Bhayani
The actress has opted for comfy attire from head to toe, which looks perfect for chilled weather. She sported a monotone athleisure with white turtle neck sweater, matching trench coat paired up with trouser pants
Layers are must
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna goes for classic black knit turtleneck sweater with blue jeans and boots. A casual and most stylish winter look to carry for daily basis
Everyday winter style
Image; Nithya Menen Instagram
A bit colour and stripes to the winter style is much-needed. Nithya Menen made her winter look bright in blue stripes turtleneck sweater with curly hair, hoops and peachy cheeks
Colours and stripes
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Less is more has always been the mantra and so for a cosy winter day out, you can always go with a printed knit turtleneck sweater like Shriya Saran
Simpl yet stylish
Image: Nivetha Thomas Instagram
Winters are fun as well. Coffee date on cards, Nivetha Thomas shows how to simple and stylish in a bodycon knit sweater with luscious mane in straight, maroon lips with blushed cheeks
Cosy date ready look
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh gives ideas to raise up winter fashion quotient in a turtle neck tee with brown leather pants and cream jacket. The actress rounded with black boots and a sling bag
Winter fashion quotient
Image: Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani proves sweatshirts are a must in winter fashion as she pairs up with her stylish red top with black leggings and boots
Vacation style
