FEB 13, 2023
Pooja-Hansika: Rocking a leather attire
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
South divas keep the fashion police on their toes with their sartorial choices. Let us check out some of their stylish looks in leather
Love for leather
F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a true diva in this short blue leather dress with golden hoop earrings
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The little blue dress
Trisha-Pooja: South divas in silk sarees
South Celebs Who Own Expensive Outfits
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National crush Rashmika Mandanna raises the glamor quotient in this black leather jacket
Black leather jacket
The Yashoda star, Samantha aces the biker look in a brown leather jacket, black denim, along with brown shades
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The biker look
Maha actress Hansika Motwani makes a chic statement in black leather pants with a matching jacket and white crop shirt
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Breathtakingly beautiful
Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress, paired with high-glam makeup
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Drop-dead gorgeous
Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde makes a strong case for leather dresses in this stylish look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Keeping it chic
Attack actress Rakul Preet Singh poses in a black and white striped top, and black leather trousers
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Black and white
The Aiyaary star made quite a few heads turn in this cute little black dress
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Vibing cute
Salaar star Shruti Haasan proves she is a goth goddess in this black leather outfit with goth makeup
Image: Shruti Haasan
The Goth Goddess
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.