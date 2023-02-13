Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 13, 2023

Pooja-Hansika: Rocking a leather attire

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

South divas keep the fashion police on their toes with their sartorial choices. Let us check out some of their stylish looks in leather

Love for leather

F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a true diva in this short blue leather dress with golden hoop earrings

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The little blue dress

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National crush Rashmika Mandanna raises the glamor quotient in this black leather jacket

Black leather jacket

The Yashoda star, Samantha aces the biker look in a brown leather jacket, black denim, along with brown shades

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The biker look

Maha actress Hansika Motwani makes a chic statement in black leather pants with a matching jacket and white crop shirt

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Breathtakingly beautiful

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress, paired with high-glam makeup

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Drop-dead gorgeous

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde makes a strong case for leather dresses in this stylish look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Keeping it chic

Attack actress Rakul Preet Singh poses in a black and white striped top, and black leather trousers

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Black and white

The Aiyaary star made quite a few heads turn in this cute little black dress

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Vibing cute

Salaar star Shruti Haasan proves she is a goth goddess in this black leather outfit with goth makeup

Image: Shruti Haasan

The Goth Goddess

