Fashion

Rishika Shah

MAR 11, 2022

Pooja Hegde in pristine white outfits 

White Trousers

Pooja looked crisp and chic in loose fit white trousers teamed with a matching crop top

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja showed us how to look stylish in the cold weather as she posed in a white bodycon ribbed dress with balloon sleeves

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Winter Style

Lucknowi kurtis are perfect for those lazy Mondays when you want to look effortless and Pooja proved just that!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Lucknowi Kurti

White lehengas are so in trend these days and Pooja’s floral white lehenga makes the perfect bridesmaid wear

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Flower Power 

Pooja added a pop of colour to her all-white outfit by teaming it with a red blazer and tan boots

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pop Of Colour

Pooja looked like a total beach babe in a floral bikini and shorts set layered with a white shirt

Beach Babe

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja defined sheer elegance and charisma as she posed in an off-white lehenga with a sheer white dupatta

Sheer Beauty

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

If you are looking for a casual yet chic OOTD, opt for a white crop top with light washed denims like Pooja

Casual OOTD

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja gave us major brunch wear goals in a floral white embroidered dress with balloon sleeves

Brunch Wear

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She gave us some spring fashion tips in a white jumpsuit accessorised with a straw hat

White Jumpsuit

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

