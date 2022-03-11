Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 11, 2022
Pooja Hegde in pristine white outfits
Heading 3
White Trousers
Pooja looked crisp and chic in loose fit white trousers teamed with a matching crop top
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja showed us how to look stylish in the cold weather as she posed in a white bodycon ribbed dress with balloon sleeves
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Winter Style
Lucknowi kurtis are perfect for those lazy Mondays when you want to look effortless and Pooja proved just that!
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Lucknowi Kurti
White lehengas are so in trend these days and Pooja’s floral white lehenga makes the perfect bridesmaid wear
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Flower Power
Pooja added a pop of colour to her all-white outfit by teaming it with a red blazer and tan boots
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pop Of Colour
Pooja looked like a total beach babe in a floral bikini and shorts set layered with a white shirt
Beach Babe
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja defined sheer elegance and charisma as she posed in an off-white lehenga with a sheer white dupatta
Sheer Beauty
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
If you are looking for a casual yet chic OOTD, opt for a white crop top with light washed denims like Pooja
Casual OOTD
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja gave us major brunch wear goals in a floral white embroidered dress with balloon sleeves
Brunch Wear
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Click Here
She gave us some spring fashion tips in a white jumpsuit accessorised with a straw hat
White Jumpsuit
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram