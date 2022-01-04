Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

04 DEC , 2022

Pooja Hegde’s amazing lehenga collection

Vision in white

Pooja Hegde looks effortlessly beautiful in this white chikankari lehenga paired with a sheer delicately embroidered dupatta

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Colour play

The diva makes a case for a vibrant lehenga loaded with lots of colours and varied patterns

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Floral set

The lovely actress exudes floral charm in this pink floral-embroidered lehenga paired with a backless blouse

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Whimsical white

Pooja effuses subtle grace in this white lehenga decked with silver and blue embroidery and styled her sheer dupatta like a cape

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Princess vibes

She then kept things simple yet significant in a beautiful white cotton salwar suit with minimal prints

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Breathtaking in black

Dressed in a black velvet lehenga with an intricately embroidered blouse, she looks spellbindingly beautiful

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Vibrant look

Pooja looks radiant in a peppy orange-embellished lehenga teamed with a strappy silver and saffron blouse

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Timeless elegance

Channeling unparalleled grace in this grey heavy embellished lehenga, she styled her look with a matching backless blouse with frill detailing

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Cheerful yellow

Brightening our mood in sunshine hue organza lehenga, she paired it with a satin blouse and sheer dupatta

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

 Regal allure

Pooja personifies royalty in this heavily embroidered purple lehenga comprising a choli with latkans and a matching skirt

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

