Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
04 DEC , 2022
Pooja Hegde’s amazing lehenga collection
Vision in white
Pooja Hegde looks effortlessly beautiful in this white chikankari lehenga paired with a sheer delicately embroidered dupatta
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Colour play
The diva makes a case for a vibrant lehenga loaded with lots of colours and varied patterns
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Floral set
The lovely actress exudes floral charm in this pink floral-embroidered lehenga paired with a backless blouse
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Whimsical white
Pooja effuses subtle grace in this white lehenga decked with silver and blue embroidery and styled her sheer dupatta like a cape
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Princess vibes
She then kept things simple yet significant in a beautiful white cotton salwar suit with minimal prints
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Breathtaking in black
Dressed in a black velvet lehenga with an intricately embroidered blouse, she looks spellbindingly beautiful
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Vibrant look
Pooja looks radiant in a peppy orange-embellished lehenga teamed with a strappy silver and saffron blouse
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Timeless elegance
Channeling unparalleled grace in this grey heavy embellished lehenga, she styled her look with a matching backless blouse with frill detailing
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Cheerful yellow
Brightening our mood in sunshine hue organza lehenga, she paired it with a satin blouse and sheer dupatta
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Regal allure
Pooja personifies royalty in this heavily embroidered purple lehenga comprising a choli with latkans and a matching skirt
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
