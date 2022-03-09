FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 09, 2022
Pooja Hegde’s impeccable fashion choices
Mesmeric!
Pooja Hegde has proved her style credentials time and again, this time she went for a white turtleneck ribbed bodycon dress and looked flawless
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress gave her all-black ensemble a dose of shimmer by slipping into a black sequin pantsuit, styled with a cut-out bodysuit
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Shimmery pantsuit
There is no such thing as too much red, says Pooja, as she wore a full sleeved red top with frills and paired it with wide-leg trousers
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Red co-ords
Injecting a touch of playfulness to her look, the diva wore a halter-neck purple bodycon mini dress with tiered tassel detail
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Fun and flirty
Next, the actress wore a vibrant green crop top and a body-hugging midi skirt with a thigh-high slit
Go green
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Highlighting her knack for pulling monochrome outfits, the actress wore a white one-shoulder crop top with slit detail and styled it with high-waisted, flared pants
Casual and cool
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She always manages to make her tailored pieces look incredibly cool as this bright yellow fitted blazer, flared pants, paired with a bralette
Bold and bright
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress looks all sorts of fabulous in this black one-shoulder ruffle gown with a thigh-high slit
Black magic
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja makes our hearts soar in this backless brown sequin dress that came with a halter-neckline and fitted bodice
Blingy affair
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Lastly, she wore a pretty tie-dye tee with blue denim shorts and looked absolutely chic
Pretty cool
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
