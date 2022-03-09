FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 09, 2022

Pooja Hegde’s impeccable fashion choices

Mesmeric!

Pooja Hegde has proved her style credentials time and again, this time she went for a white turtleneck ribbed bodycon dress and looked flawless

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress gave her all-black ensemble a dose of shimmer by slipping into a black sequin pantsuit, styled with a cut-out bodysuit

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Shimmery pantsuit

There is no such thing as too much red, says Pooja, as she wore a full sleeved red top with frills and paired it with wide-leg trousers

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Red co-ords

Injecting a touch of playfulness to her look, the diva wore a halter-neck purple bodycon mini dress with tiered tassel detail

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Fun and flirty

Next, the actress wore a vibrant green crop top and a body-hugging midi skirt with a thigh-high slit

Go green

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Highlighting her knack for pulling monochrome outfits, the actress wore a white one-shoulder crop top with slit detail and styled it with high-waisted, flared pants

Casual and cool

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She always manages to make her tailored pieces look incredibly cool as this bright yellow fitted blazer, flared pants, paired with a bralette

Bold and bright

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress looks all sorts of fabulous in this black one-shoulder ruffle gown with a thigh-high slit

Black magic

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja makes our hearts soar in this backless brown sequin dress that came with a halter-neckline and fitted bodice

 Blingy affair

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Lastly, she wore a pretty tie-dye tee with blue denim shorts and looked absolutely chic

Pretty cool

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

