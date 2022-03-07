Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 07, 2022
Pooja Hegde’s playful tops
White wonder
Pooja Hegde oozes hot chic vibes in this white ribbed bralette top styled with ripped, baggy denims
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
If your idea of party dressing only involves a dress, then, it's time to rethink! Take cues from the diva on how to style a black cut-out top with a shimmery pantsuit for the next time
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Cut-out top
Striking an all-red look, the diva is absolutely killing it in this red knitted top with a cowl neckline and stylish sleeves paired with bell-bottom pants
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Monotone fashion
Keeping up with her fun and frolic mood, the actress wore a black front knotted crop top with ripped denims
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Fun-loving
Forever on trend, the actress rocked a floral trench coat and glammed it up with an orange-knit crop top and pants
Orange punch
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
We feel co-ords aren't going anywhere, Pooja wore a blue checkered wrap crop top with bell-style sleeves and flared pants
Co-ords
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
A white crop top with flouncy, ruffled sleeves looks so pretty, right? She styled it with a white skirt with an asymmetrical hemline
Girly outfit
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress looks lovely in this peach co-ord set featuring a front knotted crop top with tie-up sleeves paired with a high-waisted skirt with layers and ruffles
Peach co-ords
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Next, she styled denim shorts with a red tank top and, then added a jacket and striped stilettos
Street style
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja wore a semi-sheer one-shoulder top and teamed it with a colourful patchy skirt
Chic and pretty
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
