JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 07, 2022

Pooja Hegde’s playful tops

White wonder

Pooja Hegde oozes hot chic vibes in this white ribbed bralette top styled with ripped, baggy denims

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

If your idea of party dressing only involves a dress, then, it's time to rethink! Take cues from the diva on how to style a black cut-out top with a shimmery pantsuit for the next time

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Cut-out top

Striking an all-red look, the diva is absolutely killing it in this red knitted top with a cowl neckline and stylish sleeves paired with bell-bottom pants

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Monotone fashion

Keeping up with her fun and frolic mood, the actress wore a black front knotted crop top with ripped denims

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Fun-loving

Forever on trend, the actress rocked a floral trench coat and glammed it up with an orange-knit crop top and pants

Orange punch

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

We feel co-ords aren't going anywhere, Pooja wore a blue checkered wrap crop top with bell-style sleeves and flared pants

Co-ords

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A white crop top with flouncy, ruffled sleeves looks so pretty, right? She styled it with a white skirt with an asymmetrical hemline

Girly outfit

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress looks lovely in this peach co-ord set featuring a front knotted crop top with tie-up sleeves paired with a high-waisted skirt with layers and ruffles

Peach co-ords

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Next, she styled denim shorts with a red tank top and, then added a jacket and striped stilettos

Street style

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja wore a semi-sheer one-shoulder top and teamed it with a colourful patchy skirt

Chic and pretty

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

