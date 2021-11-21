JOYCE JOYSON

Nov 21, 2021

Pooja Hegde’s winter fashion game

Pooja Hegde is shelling out major winter fashion goals as she goes for a floral puffer jacket with a black top and blue jeans. She finished off the look with a pair of black boots

 Enjoying snowfall in style

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Making a chic statement, the actress upped her airport-style game by slipping into a pink and white oversized sweater dress styled with white sneakers

Sweater dress

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The diva has an innate sense of style which truly reflects here as she opted for a plain white sweater top and blue jeans, but those glossy white knee-high boots stole the show for us

Stunner in white

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Clad in a rustic toned long coat and denims, the starlet amps up her look by throwing in a muffler and classic Gucci sling

Uber stylish

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja is here to slay! We are in complete awe of her as she wore a white collar dress with knotted sleeves and rounded off her look with a matching belt and suede boots

Dreamy white dress

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The beauty went for an adorable white bomber jacket which she styled with a printed mini dress and ankle-length shoes

Simply beautiful

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Here again, the pretty actress raised her style stakes as she teamed her white sweater top with faux leather pants and a deep blue stole

Rocked the leather pants look

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Going for a leopard furry jacket, the beauty gives off major winter vibes as she completed her look with black skinny jeans and knee-high tan boots

Leopard print coat

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Who says overcoats are only meant to hit the streets, asks Pooja, who wore a sheer tulle-blue dress, layered with a knee-length overcoat on a beach!

Winter beach fashion

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Dolled up in a pink furry coat, the actress looked endearing as she styled it with a black top and matching tights

Comfy coat

Images: Pooja Hegde Instagram

