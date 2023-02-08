Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 08, 2023

Pooja Hegde's beach looks

The fans of Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde know that she is a water baby at heart. On this note, let us check out some of her most appealing beach attires

A water baby

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Here is a throwback picture of the Beast actress enjoying some fresh fish, the sea, and the sand

Savour, sea and sand

The stunner is unable to contain her happiness in a two-piece with a yellow net oversized shirt

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A blissful escape

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When the diva enjoyed a sorbet on the white sandy beach posing in a blue open weave swimwear

Enjoying a sorbet

Pooja Hegde shared a stunning selfie with her tresses left open during her Maldives vacay back in February 2022

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Sunny and bright

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress made for a perfect sight in this sunkissed picture by the beach in a co-ord set

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A beautiful sunset

Here is another picture of the diva in a co-ord set from her 2022 Maldives vacay

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Maldives diary

Pooja Hegde dropped another picture from her Maldives vacay posing in a co-ord attire

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Laughing through your eyes

The actress is a treat for the eyes in a black and white bikini along with a messy ponytail. She posed for the picture during one of her holidays

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The messy ponytail

The Maharshi actress made for a breathtaking view in this orange swimwear during her Maldives trip back in 2021

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Breathtaking beauty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here