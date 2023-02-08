FEB 08, 2023
Pooja Hegde's beach looks
The fans of Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde know that she is a water baby at heart. On this note, let us check out some of her most appealing beach attires
A water baby
Here is a throwback picture of the Beast actress enjoying some fresh fish, the sea, and the sand
Savour, sea and sand
The stunner is unable to contain her happiness in a two-piece with a yellow net oversized shirt
A blissful escape
When the diva enjoyed a sorbet on the white sandy beach posing in a blue open weave swimwear
Enjoying a sorbet
Pooja Hegde shared a stunning selfie with her tresses left open during her Maldives vacay back in February 2022
Sunny and bright
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress made for a perfect sight in this sunkissed picture by the beach in a co-ord set
A beautiful sunset
Here is another picture of the diva in a co-ord set from her 2022 Maldives vacay
Maldives diary
Pooja Hegde dropped another picture from her Maldives vacay posing in a co-ord attire
Laughing through your eyes
The actress is a treat for the eyes in a black and white bikini along with a messy ponytail. She posed for the picture during one of her holidays
The messy ponytail
The Maharshi actress made for a breathtaking view in this orange swimwear during her Maldives trip back in 2021
Breathtaking beauty
