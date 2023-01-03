Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Fashion

JAN 03, 2023

Pooja Hegde's denim looks

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Beast actress Pooja Hedge has always managed to inspire fashion mongers with her sartorial choices. Take a look at some of the top picks

Love for denim!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Doesn't she look phenomenal in a checkered pastel blazer with a matching corset crop top, and ankle-high denim

Checkered blazer

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hedge looks like a million bucks in a white crop top paired with baggy denim. Her look was tied up with brown-toned makeup

Love for the game

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

During her trip to the USA this year, the stunner made a lot of heads turn with white denim shorts and a matching crop top under a pink shirt

Wonderlust

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

In the course of the London leg of her trip, Pooja Hegde posed for a goofy picture in a brown tank top and blue denim

London London!

The star looks like a million bucks in this short denim bodycon dress with open tresses and brown-toned makeup

Denim dress

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The fashionista looks her stylish best in a green denim co-ord attire with light makeup and open tresses

A free spirit!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She looks as pretty as a picture in a white top and blue ripped denim with big-framed specs

Cuteness personified!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde raises the glamor quotient with a black knot top and blush-blue ripped denim

Moody

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The stunner garnered several eyeballs with nothing but a black overcoat and blue denim shorts

Oversized jacket!

