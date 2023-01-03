JAN 03, 2023
Pooja Hegde's denim looks
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Beast actress Pooja Hedge has always managed to inspire fashion mongers with her sartorial choices. Take a look at some of the top picks
Love for denim!
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Doesn't she look phenomenal in a checkered pastel blazer with a matching corset crop top, and ankle-high denim
Checkered blazer
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hedge looks like a million bucks in a white crop top paired with baggy denim. Her look was tied up with brown-toned makeup
Love for the game
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
During her trip to the USA this year, the stunner made a lot of heads turn with white denim shorts and a matching crop top under a pink shirt
Wonderlust
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
In the course of the London leg of her trip, Pooja Hegde posed for a goofy picture in a brown tank top and blue denim
London London!
The star looks like a million bucks in this short denim bodycon dress with open tresses and brown-toned makeup
Denim dress
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The fashionista looks her stylish best in a green denim co-ord attire with light makeup and open tresses
A free spirit!
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She looks as pretty as a picture in a white top and blue ripped denim with big-framed specs
Cuteness personified!
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde raises the glamor quotient with a black knot top and blush-blue ripped denim
Moody
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The stunner garnered several eyeballs with nothing but a black overcoat and blue denim shorts
Oversized jacket!
