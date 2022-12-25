Heading 3

Pooja Hegde’s desi looks

Sakshi Singh

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Cirkus actress exuded an air of regality in her latest look, while donning a yellow patterned saree with a royal blue blouse, and complementing it with gold earrings and a bun

Traditional

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The actress looked hot as hell in a solid red saree with a v-neck blouse, by Arpita Mehta

Ready in red

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja was a vision in a stunning lime green lehenga by Anita Dongre, which she perfectly complemented with a pair of maroon tassel earrings

Lime green

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja stepped out in style for her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, wearing a stunning yellow and gold embroidered sharara set, complete with a pair of jhumkas for a touch of glamour

Yellow mellow 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress turned heads with her exquisite choice of an ethnic violet and gold embroidered salwar suit set by Tarun Tahiliani - a look that truly made a statement!

Desi Kudi

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja sported a glamorous look wearing a gold-toned saree with a matching blouse and accessorised with a gold necklace and bangles

All things gold

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

So stunning

She looked ethereal in a heavily embellished lehenga-choli, complete with a gold thread embroidered dupatta by Arpita Mehta

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

In a white thread embroidered saree by Manish Malhotra, she oozed sass and panache as she posed with her sleek hair and backless blouse

Divine white

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She looked absolutely stunning in a floral embroidered lehenga styled with a sheer dupatta by Anita Dongre

Flower power

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja wowed in a gorgeous brown sharara set, which was styled with an embellished dupatta and a pair of kundan earrings

Shararas

