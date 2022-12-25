Pooja Hegde’s desi looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi Singh
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Cirkus actress exuded an air of regality in her latest look, while donning a yellow patterned saree with a royal blue blouse, and complementing it with gold earrings and a bun
Traditional
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The actress looked hot as hell in a solid red saree with a v-neck blouse, by Arpita Mehta
Ready in red
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja was a vision in a stunning lime green lehenga by Anita Dongre, which she perfectly complemented with a pair of maroon tassel earrings
Lime green
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja stepped out in style for her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, wearing a stunning yellow and gold embroidered sharara set, complete with a pair of jhumkas for a touch of glamour
Yellow mellow
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress turned heads with her exquisite choice of an ethnic violet and gold embroidered salwar suit set by Tarun Tahiliani - a look that truly made a statement!
Desi Kudi
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja sported a glamorous look wearing a gold-toned saree with a matching blouse and accessorised with a gold necklace and bangles
All things gold
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
So stunning
She looked ethereal in a heavily embellished lehenga-choli, complete with a gold thread embroidered dupatta by Arpita Mehta
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
In a white thread embroidered saree by Manish Malhotra, she oozed sass and panache as she posed with her sleek hair and backless blouse
Divine white
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in a floral embroidered lehenga styled with a sheer dupatta by Anita Dongre
Flower power
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja wowed in a gorgeous brown sharara set, which was styled with an embellished dupatta and a pair of kundan earrings
Shararas
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.