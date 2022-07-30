Heading 3

Pooja Hegde's off-duty style

Joyce Joyson

july 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

An eye-popping lime green blazer with never fail you! Pooja Hegde adds a sporty-cool touch to the look by pairing it with white sneakers

Bright and bold

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Her off-duty wardrobe is quite versatile, here she wore a floral white and pink mini bodycon dress that came with puffy sleeves

Floral charm

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this breezy white cut-out dress with flared skirt and puffy shoulders

Whimsical white

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She looks beyond beautiful in a dainty embellished, icy blue-coloured suit against the backdrop of Ganga ghat

Subtle and graceful

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja can be seen enjoying every bit of her dreamy beach vacation in an ivory bikini, overlayered with a soft yellow sheer cover-up

Beach fashion

The diva stuck a pose in a coordinated pantsuit in shades of green, blue and white and paired with a plunging neckline white bralette

Fresh and fun

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She sets the temperature soaring high in this brown swimsuit with a cut at the back

Oozes oomph

Pooja is a fan of comfy outfits like the oversized olive-green top styled with matching shorts

Comfy and chic

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress exudes understated elegance in this floral white dress that came with a plunging neckline and balloon sleeves

Elegant as ever

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Wearing a tie-dye tee and blue denim shorts, she looks hella chic

Cool style

