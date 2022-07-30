Heading 3
Pooja Hegde's off-duty style
Joyce Joyson
july 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
An eye-popping lime green blazer with never fail you! Pooja Hegde adds a sporty-cool touch to the look by pairing it with white sneakers
Bright and bold
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Her off-duty wardrobe is quite versatile, here she wore a floral white and pink mini bodycon dress that came with puffy sleeves
Floral charm
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this breezy white cut-out dress with flared skirt and puffy shoulders
Whimsical white
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She looks beyond beautiful in a dainty embellished, icy blue-coloured suit against the backdrop of Ganga ghat
Subtle and graceful
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja can be seen enjoying every bit of her dreamy beach vacation in an ivory bikini, overlayered with a soft yellow sheer cover-up
Beach fashion
The diva stuck a pose in a coordinated pantsuit in shades of green, blue and white and paired with a plunging neckline white bralette
Fresh and fun
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She sets the temperature soaring high in this brown swimsuit with a cut at the back
Oozes oomph
Pooja is a fan of comfy outfits like the oversized olive-green top styled with matching shorts
Comfy and chic
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress exudes understated elegance in this floral white dress that came with a plunging neckline and balloon sleeves
Elegant as ever
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Wearing a tie-dye tee and blue denim shorts, she looks hella chic
Cool style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in black cutout dresses