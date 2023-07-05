pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 05, 2023
Pooja Hegde’s ethnic style
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Simplicity at its best! The Mugamoodi debutante looks alluring in this lavender salwar kameez
Lavender laze
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The Mohenjo Daro diva is swaying hearts in this cream lehenga choli teamed up with pearl and diamond accessories
Cream crush
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Vintage wine
Hegde has put the heat to shame in this sequin wine lehenga with a matching blouse. Wavy hair and nude peach lips enhance her look
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo artist looks dazzling in this red-gold saree. The green accessories elevate her look
Red & gold
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The Housefull 4 enchantress is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this bright gold saree paired with a metallic blue blouse and a Gajra in the hair
Saree sizzle
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The Most Eligible Bachelor fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this lime lehenga. Her earrings add a nice pop of pink to the look
Lazy lime
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress is a sight to behold in this monochromatic yellow Sharara. Her earrings are note-worthy
Yellow glow
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The Cirkus star has captured the attention of her fans in this red ruffle saree paired with a matching blouse
Red rush
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Anarkalis are a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe! The F3: Fun and Frustration artist has proven the same by adorning this gorgeous pink outfit
Anarkali aesthetics
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan heroine is a sight to behold in this all-gold ensemble. A messy bun and gold accessories complete her look
Gold grace
