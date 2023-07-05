Heading 3

Pooja Hegde’s ethnic style 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

Simplicity at its best! The Mugamoodi debutante looks alluring in this lavender salwar kameez 

Lavender laze 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

The Mohenjo Daro diva is swaying hearts in this cream lehenga choli teamed up with pearl and diamond accessories 

Cream crush 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

Vintage wine 

Hegde has put the heat to shame in this sequin wine lehenga with a matching blouse. Wavy hair and nude peach lips enhance her look 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo artist looks dazzling in this red-gold saree. The green accessories elevate her look 

Red & gold 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

The Housefull 4 enchantress is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this bright gold saree paired with a metallic blue blouse and a Gajra in the hair 

Saree sizzle

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

The Most Eligible Bachelor fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this lime lehenga. Her earrings add a nice pop of pink to the look 

Lazy lime 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

The Radhe Shyam actress is a sight to behold in this monochromatic yellow Sharara. Her earrings are note-worthy 

Yellow glow 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

The Cirkus star has captured the attention of her fans in this red ruffle saree paired with a matching blouse

Red rush 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

Anarkalis are a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe! The F3: Fun and Frustration artist has proven the same by adorning this gorgeous pink outfit 

 Anarkali aesthetics 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan heroine is a sight to behold in this all-gold ensemble. A messy bun and gold accessories complete her look 

Gold grace 

