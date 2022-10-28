Heading 3

Pooja Hegde's fashionable looks 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
singh

OCT 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja brought her best foot forward in a lime green lehenga by Anita Dongre and accessorised it with a pair of tassel maroon earrings. 

Lime green

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She shines bright in a gold strapless dress, featuring an amazing train and some killer heels.

All things gold 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress donned a blingy number by Atelier Zuhra and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and some nude lipstick.

Hotline bling 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Looking absolutely gorgeous in a strapless green maxi dress, Pooja sure did make a statement.

Serene green 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress looked effortelss and chic, wearing a white crop top with balloon sleeves and straight denim jeans.

Denim and white

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

While stepping out for her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Pooja wore a yellow and gold embroidered sharara set with a pair of jhumkas.

Yellow mellow

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Roaming on the streets of New York in a rustic brown bodycon mini dress and some chunky boots, the actress looked stunning.

New York Diaries

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress is a fan of ethnic fashion, as seen by her choice of a violet and gold embroidered salwar suit set by Tarun Tahiliani.

Desi Kudi

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja exuded glamour and charm in a floral-printed corset top and a matching skirt, accentuating her toned figure.

Corsets and prints

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She definitely raised the temperature as she rocked an alluring gold shimmer strappy dress by Azotiique and accessorized with a bangle.

Bombshell

