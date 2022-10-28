Pooja Hegde's fashionable looks
Pooja brought her best foot forward in a lime green lehenga by Anita Dongre and accessorised it with a pair of tassel maroon earrings.
She shines bright in a gold strapless dress, featuring an amazing train and some killer heels.
The Radhe Shyam actress donned a blingy number by Atelier Zuhra and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and some nude lipstick.
Looking absolutely gorgeous in a strapless green maxi dress, Pooja sure did make a statement.
The actress looked effortelss and chic, wearing a white crop top with balloon sleeves and straight denim jeans.
While stepping out for her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Pooja wore a yellow and gold embroidered sharara set with a pair of jhumkas.
Roaming on the streets of New York in a rustic brown bodycon mini dress and some chunky boots, the actress looked stunning.
The actress is a fan of ethnic fashion, as seen by her choice of a violet and gold embroidered salwar suit set by Tarun Tahiliani.
Pooja exuded glamour and charm in a floral-printed corset top and a matching skirt, accentuating her toned figure.
She definitely raised the temperature as she rocked an alluring gold shimmer strappy dress by Azotiique and accessorized with a bangle.
